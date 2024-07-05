Global Speech-to-Speech (S2S) Translation Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $800 Million by 2030 - Innovations in Neural Machine Translation (NMT) Accelerate Demand

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Speech-to-Speech (S2S) Translation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Speech-to-Speech (S2S) Translation was valued at an estimated US$485.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$803.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Speech-to-Speech (S2S) translation market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for multilingual communication, technological innovations, and the expansion of global business operations. The rise of international travel, migration, and global business activities necessitates efficient communication tools, propelling the demand for S2S translation solutions. Technological advancements, particularly in AI, NMT, ASR, and TTS, are continuously improving the quality and reliability of these systems, making them more appealing to users. Additionally, the proliferation of smartphones and mobile internet has made S2S translation technology more accessible to a broader audience.



The growing emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility in communication, especially in sectors like healthcare and education, is further driving the adoption of S2S translation systems. As these trends persist, the market for S2S translation technology is poised for significant growth, transforming how people interact and communicate across linguistic divides.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$500.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Software segment is also set to grow at 8.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $132.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.7% CAGR to reach $177.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $485.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $803.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Globalization Throws the Spotlight on S2S Translation Demand

Technological Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Propel Growth in S2S Solutions

Rising Adoption of Multilingual Communication Tools Drives Market Expansion

Integration with Smart Devices and IoT Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Focus on Real-Time Translation Generates Demand for Advanced S2S Systems

Enhanced Speech Recognition Accuracy Strengthens Business Case for S2S Translation

Increasing Use in Travel and Tourism Spurs Market Growth

Innovations in Neural Machine Translation (NMT) Accelerate Demand

The Role of Cloud Computing in Enhancing S2S Translation Capabilities

Focus on Reducing Language Barriers in Healthcare Generates Opportunities

Growing Demand from Education Sector for Multilingual Support Drives Adoption

Advances in Natural Language Processing (NLP) Propel Market Expansion

Increasing Utilization in Customer Service and Support Spurs Market Growth

The Impact of COVID-19 on Remote Communication and Translation Needs

Growing Popularity of Voice Assistants and Smart Speakers

Focus on Enhancing User Experience with Improved Accuracy Drives Adoption

ECTACO, Inc.

Google LLC

Hillsdale Technology LLC (Jarvisen)

HKTCHKUST IFLYTEK Co., Ltd.

KUDO

Mesay Technology Co. Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Miral Translate, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Sourcenext Corporation

SpeechTrans

Stenomatic

Timekettle

Waverly Labs, Inc.

