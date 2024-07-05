Global Data Center Construction Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $371.1 Billion by 2030 - AI Emerges as a Gamechanger in Data Center Construction

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Construction was valued at an estimated US$229.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$371.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the data center construction market is driven by several factors, particularly the expansion of digital transformation strategies across industries. The widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies necessitates more advanced and larger data centers to handle increased workloads with high efficiency.



Consumer behavior trends, such as increased online shopping, remote work, and video streaming, further amplify the demand for data processing and storage capabilities. Regulatory requirements around data sovereignty and privacy also contribute to the construction of new data centers, as businesses must ensure their data handling practices comply with local laws. Moreover, the rise of edge computing, which requires data to be processed closer to the end-user, prompts the development of regional data centers. These trends, combined with the ongoing need to upgrade older facilities to newer technologies and standards, continue to propel the growth and evolution of the data center construction industry.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Data Centers as the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy Provides the Foundation for the Growth in Data Center Construction Projects

Digital Transformation Ignites a Construction Boom for Data Centers: Global Spending on Digital Transformation (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Global Economic Update

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Competition

Data Center Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Explosive Growth of E-Commerce Drives Demand for Data Centers. Here's Why

Bridging Growing E-Commerce Bytes With Bricks, New Data Center Construction Takes Center Stage in the Exploding E-Commerce Industry

The Rise of On-Demand Streaming Drives the Need for New Data Centers

On-Demand Streaming Surge Sparks New Opportunities for Data Center Construction

Growing IoT Ecosystem Exerts Pressure on Data Center Capacity, Driving the Need for New Data Center Construction

IoT Expansions Meet Stone and Steel as New Data Centers Emerge for a Better Connected Tomorrow

Rising Adoption of Digital Banking & Financial Services Push Up the Need for Additional Data Center Infrastructure

Navigating the Surge in Data Center Needs Amidst Financial Digitization Through New Construction Projects

As Plug & Play Data Centers Emerge to be the Future of Data Centers, Prefabricated & Modular Construction Strategies Rise in Parallel Popularity

Supported by Speed-to-Market Benefits, Data Center Construction Shifts to Pre-Fabricated Designs

Edge Computing Induced Rise in Micro Data Centers Makes Modular Construction Ideas Attractive

With Computing Moving to the Edge, Data centers are also Moving to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity, Giving the Concept of Modularity a Shot in the Arm

The Skyward Surge. Cloud Computing Catalyzes Data Center Demand

There's a Symbiotic Surge Between Cloud Computing Demands and Data Center Developments

AI Emerges as a Gamechanger in Data Center Construction. Here's How

Sustainability in Data Center Construction Takes the Spotlight

As Global Pollution Continues to Rise, Sustainable Data Centers Will Become More Indispensable & Omnipresent

Sustainable Building Materials for Data Center Construction Grows in Prominence

Stringent Regulations Drive Up the Importance of Due Diligence in Data Center Construction

Applying LEED to Data Center Projects Becomes Mission Critical. Here's Why

Decision to Use Renewable Energy in Data Centers Begins at the Construction Stage

