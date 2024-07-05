Global NVOCC Aggregators Strategic Research 2024: Integration with Advanced Analytics and AI Technologies Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NVOCC Aggregators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for NVOCC Aggregators was valued at an estimated US$9.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the NVOCC aggregators market is driven by several factors, including the increasing globalization of trade, advancements in digital logistics technologies, and the rising demand for cost-effective and flexible shipping solutions. The ongoing expansion of global trade has led to higher demand for efficient logistics services that can handle complex supply chains and varying shipment sizes. Technological advancements, particularly in digital platforms, AI, and blockchain, have made it easier for NVOCC aggregators to offer enhanced services and operational efficiencies.



Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability and the need for optimizing container space to reduce environmental impact are pushing businesses to adopt NVOCC aggregation services. As these trends continue, the NVOCC aggregators market is expected to experience significant growth, driven by the need for innovative and efficient shipping solutions in an increasingly interconnected global economy.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Retail Industry End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$14.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.2%. The Manufacturing Industry End-Use segment is also set to grow at 13.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.5% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global





