OSL Partners Led 88% of Trading in Hong Kong's Spot Digital Asset ETFs

HONG KONG, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong ETF market has witnessed substantial growth from its launch in April 2024 , marked by impressive trading volumes and expanding assets under management (AUM). The spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF recorded a turnover of HKD 1.14 billion, while the spot Ethereum (ETH) ETF achieved a turnover of HKD 33.76 million. This surge highlights the increasing investor interest and activity in digital asset ETFs in Hong Kong.



ETP / Turnover (HKD in millions)* BTC ETF ETH ETF ChinaAMC 90.74 17.22 Harvest Global 16.44 6.67 Bosera 7.69 9.87 Total 114.87 33.76

*Data as of 5 Jul 2024 15:58 HKT (Source: HKEX)

OSL Digital Securities, a leader in the regulated digital asset ecosystem and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), has supported the launch and growth of ChinaAMC's and Harvest Global’s inaugural spot BTC/ETH ETFs, which now account for 88% of the total turnover in spot digital asset ETFs in Hong Kong.

"OSL is continuing to drive the next phases of regulated digital asset innovations, including staking services and tokenised fund products." - Patrick Pan, Chairman of the Board & CEO of OSL

OSL's success as a leading ETF custodian and trading platform exemplifies its strategic vision and operational excellence. As the market continues to grow, OSL is dedicated to pioneering new solutions and maintaining its status as a trusted partner for digital asset investments.

About OSL

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information: group.osl.com