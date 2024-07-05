|Series
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|07/10/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,700
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|83.469
|/
|2.560
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,500
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|83.469
|/
|2.560
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|84.020
|/
|2.503
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|83.469
|/
|2.560
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|83.651
|/
|2.541
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|84.020
|/
|2.503
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|83.278
|/
|2.580
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|83.613
|/
|2.545
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.14
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 37 0115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management