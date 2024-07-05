Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 07/10/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 83.469/2.560
Total Number of Bids Received 22
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,500
Total Number of Successful Bids 17
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 17
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 83.469/2.560
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 84.020/2.503
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 83.469/2.560
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 83.651/2.541
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 84.020/2.503
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 83.278/2.580
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 83.613/2.545
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.14