Global Self-Driving Taxis (Robotaxis) Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Development of High-Definition Mapping and Enhancements in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication Strengthen Market Growth

The global market for Self-Driving Taxis (Robotaxis) was valued at an estimated US$431.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$38.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 90.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Future growth in the robo-taxi market will be influenced by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles, due to heightened awareness of environmental issues and the need for sustainable transportation solutions. The adoption of electric and fuel cell-powered robo-taxis contributes significantly to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, the incorporation of advanced sensors such as LiDAR, RADAR, and cameras enhances vehicle safety and traffic management. These sensors provide comprehensive situational awareness, helping to reduce the likelihood of accidents and improve overall road safety.



Robo-taxis can also help alleviate traffic congestion, with studies demonstrating the role of autonomous in influencing the flow of surrounding human-driven vehicles, easing congestion in traffic jams. Furthermore, government regulations play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape. For instance, the U.S. Self Drive Act aims to increase the number of autonomous vehicles permitted on the road, providing a supportive regulatory environment that encourages innovation and large-scale deployment of robo-taxis. This act, once fully implemented, is expected to significantly increase the number of autonomous vehicles on the road, further driving the growth of the robo-taxi market globally.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Camera Component segment, which is expected to reach US$13.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 89.5%. The LiDAR Component segment is also set to grow at 95.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $113.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 84.9% CAGR to reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

