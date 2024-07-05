VS Media Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Requirement

HONG KONG, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME , the "Company"), a leader in managing a global network of digital creators, today announced the receipt of formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



On July 3, 2024, NASDAQ provided confirmation that for 10 consecutive business days, from June 18, 2024, through July 2, 2024, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00. The Company has thus regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and NASDAQ considers the prior bid deficiency matter now closed.

About VS Media

VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) manages a network of leading digital creators across Asia Pacific that powers content-driven social commerce and offers local and effective marketing services to brands. Founded in 2013, VSME partners with over 1,500 creators and over 1,000 brands to promote and merchandise their products and services. The Company is currently growing internationally across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.vs-media.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about potential activity under share repurchase plan. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.