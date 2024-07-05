THE KING CENTER ANNOUNCES BE LOVE DAY 2024 FEATURING MALCOLM-JAMAL WARNER, MICKEY GUYTON, JADE NOVAH, AND DR. BERNICE A. KING

Atlanta, GA., July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 5, 2024 – The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change announces the 3rd BE LOVE DAY, Friday, July 12th, from 10 AM-5 PM ET. BE LOVE DAY 2024 will include hybrid, interactive, family-oriented events that engage, educate, equip, and empower participants.

This year’s BE LOVE DAY commences with an Interfaith Prayer for Global Peace. This is a hybrid event that will unite a myriad of faiths and denominations in praying for peace in our World House. The in-person component will be held at The King Center in the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden. This event begins at 9 AM ET and will stream on The King Center’s YouTube, Facebook, X, and website, thekingcenter.org.

“There are many misconceptions about love, among them being that love is passive and that it acquiesces to injustice,” says Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center. “BE LOVE DAY,” Dr. King continues, “is a call up and in, to a deeper understanding of love, including the tangibility of love and how it can be engaged to shift the culture, the future, and humanity in a more just, humane, peaceful direction.”

As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated, “Voting is the foundation stone for political action.” On BE LOVE DAY, from 10 AM-4 PM ET, The King Center is hosting a Voter Registration and Education event on the Center’s campus. Those in attendance can visit stations to learn how to confirm, or change, their registration and get a voter registration card. Additional information is available at thekingcenter.org/belove.

There will be a Children’s Puppetry Book Reading in the Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts at 10 AM. Author, Sedara Burson, will read her children’s book, ‘Zealous Zora,’ along with puppet, Meeka the Bunny, and puppetry artist, Jimmica Collins, from the Center for Puppetry Arts. This is a hybrid event and will stream on The King Center’s YouTube, Facebook, X, and website, thekingcenter.org.

Following the Puppetry Book Reading will be a relevant, informative episode of the ReThink Podcast titled ‘The Injustice of War.’ This conversation will focus on the root causes of militarism; the devastating outcomes of militarism; how militarism is connected to poverty and racism; and how love is a co-worker with power in overcoming the injustice of war in our World House. The conversation will be hosted by Cameron Friend, Content Producer for The King Center; and Dr. Vonnetta L. West, Nonviolence365® Instructor and Senior Trainer; and will include special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; and Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, Assistant Director of Yale's Center for Public Theology and Public Policy. This virtual event begins at 11 AM ET and will stream on The King Center’s YouTube, Facebook, X, and website, thekingcenter.org.

At 12 PM ET on BE LOVE DAY, The King Center presents a free, one-hour virtual session, ‘Love in Action: Six Practical Ways to Apply Love for Personal, Cultural, and Societal Transformation.’ This session expounds on teachings from the inaugural Be Love Series and explores how the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. can be utilized in applying love to thinking, faith, language, family life, education, activism, legislation, and other areas. There is limited space. Registration is available at thekingcenter.org/belove.

The King Center will host a special BE LOVE DAY red carpet, world premiere and screening of the short film, ‘The Principle,’ which focuses on cyber bullying. Following the film screening, there will be a Beloved Community Talks, ‘The Boldness of Love in Challenging Bullying,’ featuring Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Mickey Guyton, actress and country music star, featured in ‘The Principle’; John Viscount, filmmaker of ‘The Principle’; and moderator, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, actor, poet, and musician. The film screening and Beloved Community Talks are from 1PM-3 PM and will be held in the Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts. They will also stream on The King Center’s YouTube, Facebook, X, and website, thekingcenter.org.

The day will conclude with a live, musical performance by Van Van, followed by a finale concert with Atlanta’s own talented songstress, Jade Novah. Jade Novah is this year’s BE LOVE Featured Artist (BLFA). The BLFA is a concert series created by The King Center specifically for engaging people in creating the Beloved Community. By working with music labels, up-and-coming and existing artists, The King Center curates BE LOVE DAY finale concerts, playlists, and music for the public to enjoy. The concert is from 4 PM-5 PM ET and will be limited seating. It will be held in the Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts and will also stream on The King Center’s YouTube, Facebook, X, and website, thekingcenter.org.

In addition to these BE LOVE DAY experiences, there will be a BE LOVE DAY Back-to-School Backpack Service Project, a live DJ sponsored by Grand Hustle Inc, games, face painting, food trucks, and more!

Thank you to our generous sponsors and partners!

Sponsors: Atlanta Dream Basketball, Atlanta Hawks Basketball, Grand Hustle Inc., Orange Barrell Media, and Universal Music Group Taskforce for Meaningful Change.

Partners: All Americas Vote, Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, Atlanta Public Schools, Center for Puppetry Arts, Covenant House Georgia, Science ATL, Slater Elementary School, The Georgia’s People Agenda.

For more information about BE LOVE DAY, visit The King Center’s website at thekingcenter.org/BELOVE.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

