Extendicare Announces Timing of 2024 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after market close on Monday, August 12, 2024. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on August 13, 2024, please dial 1-844-763-8274. A replay of the call by phone will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on August 30, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 followed by the passcode 6776960#.

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available for those not participating in the call at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section and will be followed by an archived recording.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors’ population. We operate a network of 123 long-term care homes (52 owned/71 under management contracts), deliver approximately 10.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 138,300 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 22,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated team members who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: (905) 470-5534

E: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com