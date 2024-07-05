NanoXplore Announces Appointment of New Board Member

MONTREAL, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, announces the nomination of Ms. Hélène V. Gagnon to its Board of Directors.



Hélène V. Gagnon is Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement at CAE Inc. (“CAE”) and is a member of the Executive Management Committee. She leads CAE’s sustainability, health & safety and social impact strategy across CAE’s worldwide operations to make the world safer. She is accountable for CAE’s global communications with employees, media and other stakeholders as well as collaboration, government programs (R&D) and academic partnerships. She also oversees CAE’s diversity, equity and inclusion corporate strategy and indigenous relations.

Prior to joining CAE in 2015, she worked in senior and executive roles in Public Affairs, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility in the mining industry (Noranda/Falconbridge) and in manufacturing (Bombardier Transportation and Bombardier Aerospace). She began her career in 1995 with the law firm Fasken as a specialist in environmental law.

Ms. Gagnon is an independent member of the Board of Directors of Hydro Quebec since 2015 and Chairs its Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. She was on the Board of the Montreal Airports for 9 years until 2023 and acted as Vice Chair.

Ms. Gagnon holds two law degrees from McGill University Law School (B.C.L. and LL.B) and a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from the London School of Economics (M.Sc). She is a member of the Québec Bar and Fellow (FCPRS) of the Canadian Public Relations Society. She has garnered more than 70 awards including top 50 of Best Executives in Canada from the Globe and Mail Report on Business in 2022.

Cameron Harris, Lead Director of NanoXplore, stated: “I’m delighted to welcome Hélène to our Board. I have no doubt that she will play a vital role in guiding NanoXplore to achieve its goals. Her broad range of expertise in Sustainability, Stakeholder Engagement and Cultural Transformation will be beneficial to NanoXplore future growth plan.”

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.