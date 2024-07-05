SPZI: JP 3E Holdings, Inc. Completes Audit of 2023 and 2022 Year End Financial Statements

NEW YORK, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), formerly known as Spooz, Inc., is excited to announce that Astra Audit & Advisory, LLC ("Astra"), the Company's independent auditor, has completed the audit of the Company's Year End Financial Statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023 and 2022. The PCAOB has recently introduced two new standards, AS1000 and QC 1000, aimed at enhancing the operational and audit quality of PCAOB firms. These standards represent a significant shift in the auditing landscape, necessitating a proactive approach from firms. To align with these changes and continue delivering exceptional service, Accell Audit & Compliance reorganized their practice to include the creation of a distinct entity, Astra Audit & Advisory (Astra), to focus exclusively on our SEC/PCAOB audit practice.



Astra is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Astra conducted the audit of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements within the guidelines of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and according to the standards and practices for audits of public companies ascribed by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).



Astra has issued a written opinion report on the Company’s financial statements and schedules, supporting such financial statements, all of which are to be included in the report to be filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Astra has determined the company to be in good standing and has issued an unqualified opinion stating that the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, are in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.



The Company's audited Financial Statements can be viewed on the OTC Markets website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPZI/disclosure .

John Park, Chairman and CEO of JP 3E Holdings, commented, “With the audit now complete, we are poised to elevate the company to the next level. Our immediate steps include preparing our Form 10 to file with the SEC and achieve fully reporting status. We have initiated the process for our name, ticker, and CUSIP number changes to be submitted to FINRA. We intend on moving forward to achieve and obtain a 15c-211 and removal of the shell risk designation.”

The goal for JP3E, with the completion of this audit of their financials, is to become an SEC Fully Reporting company. This is the first step toward achieving its goal of uplisting first to the OTCQB without executing a reverse split.



About JP3E



JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.



