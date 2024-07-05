SYLA Launched 2nd Project of SYLA HOTEL ZUSHI-HAYAMA, “THE POOL VILLA,” Luxury Condominium Sold Out in a Few Days

TOKYO, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Co., Ltd. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshiyuki Yuto), a wholly owned subsidiary of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Hiroyuki Sugimoto; NASDAQ: “SYT”), has launched THE POOL VILLA as part of its SYLA HOTEL ZUSHI-HAYAMA brand introduced last year. THE POOL VILLA sold out quickly on June 28 and is now accepting reservations for general public accommodations.





About SYLA HOTEL ZUSHI-HAYAMA “THE POOL VILLA”

THE POOL VILLA is the second project of SYLA HOTEL ZUSHI-HAYAMA, launched last year as SYLA’s own brand hotel. This condominium adopts a business model where owners can generate revenue by renting out the property when not in use as a vacation home. It sold out within a few days of sales commencement.

SYLA HOTEL ZUSHI-HAYAMA “THE POOL VILLA” is a luxury condominium that offers an attractive space for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. It provides a blissful stay that rejuvenates both body and mind. The villa features a private pool and a wooden deck with a barbecue grill, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in a resort atmosphere.

Ideal for celebrating anniversaries or special weekends, this condominium satisfies the hearts of its guests. With a white exterior that harmonizes with the sunlight and the sparkling blue ocean, the villa offers breathtaking views of the sky and sea from the rooms. Enjoy a luxurious time in this special accommodation while feeling the history and beauty of Hayama.

Ocean View from the Second Floor Living Room―Enjoy Breathtaking Panorama of the Hayama sea, Also Known for Its Diving Spots





Indulge in Exceptional Moments with Barbecue and a Swimming Pool





SYLA HOTEL ZUSHI-HAYAMA “THE POOL VILLA” Overview

Name: SYLA HOTEL ZUSHI-HAYAMA “THE POOL VILLA”

Location: 5610-3 and 4, Akiya, Yokosuka City, Kanagawa

Transportation:



By car: 60 – 70 minutes from Tokyo via Metropolitan Expressway, 20 minutes from Zushi I.C.

By train: Approx. 20 minutes by bus from Zushi Station on the JR Yokosuka Line, 5 minute-walk from Mineyama Station



Area:



Site area: 220.16 m2

Total floor area: 151.53 m2



Structure: Wooden, 2 stories

Accommodation capacity: 6 persons

Parking: 2 cars

Sales status: Sold out

Website: https://syla.jp/condo/hayama-poolvilla

*Please check the “Reservations” section on the website for accommodation details.









SYLA Technologies Company Contact

Takeshi Fuchiwaki

Director, Chief Growth Officer

irpr@syla.jp

