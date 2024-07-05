Body Polishes Industry Assessment 2014-2024, Forecast to 2030 - Eco-Conscious Trends Driving Demand for Organic and Natural Body Polishes

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Polishes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Body Polishes was valued at an estimated US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the body polish market is driven by several factors, including increased consumer interest in personal grooming and holistic wellness. The expanding global wellness industry, which promotes regular, intensive skin care routines, has significantly contributed to the popularity of body polishes. Technological advancements in cosmetic formulations have enabled the creation of products that cater to a wide range of skin types and concerns, enhancing market reach and consumer adoption. Moreover, the rise in e-commerce has made specialized body care products more accessible to a broader audience, facilitating the discovery and trial of new products.



Social media and influencer marketing also play crucial roles, as beauty influencers frequently share tutorials and benefits of body polishing, encouraging their followers to incorporate these treatments into their skin care regimens. As consumers continue to pursue beauty products that offer both aesthetic benefits and wellness advantages, the demand for innovative, high-quality body polishes is expected to grow.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Organic Body Polish segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Alcohol-Free Body Polish segment is also set to grow at 1.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $687.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $602.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Body Polishes Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Body Polishes Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Body Polishes Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AS Beauty LLC, Aveda Corporation, Bath and Body Works Direct, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

AS Beauty LLC

Aveda Corporation

Bath and Body Works Direct, Inc.

First Botany Cosmeceuticals

Global Cosmetics (HK) Company Limited

Murshmallow

Naterra International, Inc.

Sephora USA, Inc.

Soap and Glory Ltd.

THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

The Glow Fairy

Truly Beauty Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Trends & Drivers:

Rising Consumer Interest in Exfoliation Products Propels Growth of Body Polishes

Eco-Conscious Trends Drive Demand for Organic and Natural Body Polishes

Influence of Spa and Wellness Culture Amplifies Popularity of Luxurious Body Care Routines

Technological Advancements in Skincare Formulations Enhance Body Polish Efficacy

Increasing Awareness of Skin Health Benefits Spurs Market Expansion

Impact of Social Media Beauty Influencers on Consumer Preferences

Consumer Demand for Personalized Skincare Solutions Enhances Product Development

Emergence of Men's Grooming Products Expands Market for Body Polishes

Rising Global Disposable Income Drives Adoption of Premium Skincare Products

Growing Intersection of Skincare and Wellness Boosts Integration of Therapeutic Ingredient

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jd4s1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment