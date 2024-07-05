Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Industry Report 2024-2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of SABIC, Celanese, Daicel Polymer, Lotte Chemical, BASF, Nippon Electric Glass, and RTP

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long glass fiber reinforced polyamide market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from the automobile sector for lightweight and durable components, expanding application of long glass fiber reinforced polyamide in infrastructure and building projects, as well as, rising acceptance of long glass fiber-reinforced polyamide as an alternative to conventional materials.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical & electronic, consumer good & appliances, aerospace & defense, and industrial equipment & machinery markets.



This study includes a forecast for the global long glass fiber reinforced polyamide by product type, end use, and region.



Some of the long glass fiber reinforced polyamide companies profiled in this report include:

SABIC

Celanese

Daicel Polymer

Lotte Chemical

BASF

Nippon Electric Glass

RTP

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market Insights

LFT pellets is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising car production in South Korea, Japan, China, and India, along with the quick industrialization and rising foreign investment.

Features of the Global Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide Market

Market Size Estimates: Long glass fiber reinforced polyamide market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Long glass fiber reinforced polyamide market size by product type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Long glass fiber reinforced polyamide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use, and regions for the long glass fiber reinforced polyamide market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the long glass fiber reinforced polyamide market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

