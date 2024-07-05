Standalone 5G Network Market Review and Forecast 2018-2030, Featuring Strategic Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, T-Mobile, Nokia, Vodafone, and Huawei Technologies

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Standalone 5G Network Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global standalone 5G network market is expected to reach an estimated $8.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 35.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high-speed connectivity, increasing global network operator spending in 5G SA infrastructure, as well as, growing demand across a range of end-use industries for smooth streaming, immediate connectivity, and real-time data transfer.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, automotive & transportation, enterprise/corporate, energy & utility, healthcare/hospital, and smart city markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global standalone 5G network by component type, spectrum, network, end use, and region.

Some of the standalone 5G network companies profiled in this report include:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

T-Mobile

Nokia

Vodafone

Huawei Technologies

Standalone 5G Network Market Insights

5G solutions expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to powerful deployment of fifth generation RAN and 5G core in multiple microcell and small cells base stations around the world.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing the SA 5G network's implementation and uptake in nations including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

Features of the Global Standalone 5G Network Market

Market Size Estimates: Standalone 5G network market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Standalone 5G network market size by component type, spectrum, network, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Standalone 5G network market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different component type, spectrum, network, end use, and regions for the standalone 5G network market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the standalone 5G network market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Standalone 5G Network Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Standalone 5G Network Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Component Type

3.3.1: Solutions

3.3.2: Services

3.4: Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Spectrum

3.4.1: Sub-6 GHz

3.4.2: mmWave

3.5: Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Network

3.5.1: Public

3.5.2: Private

3.6: Global Standalone 5G Network Market by End Use

3.6.1: Manufacturing

3.6.2: Automotive & Transportation

3.6.3: Enterprise/Corporate

3.6.4: Energy & Utilities

3.6.5: Healthcare/Hospitals

3.6.6: Smart Cities

3.6.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Region

4.2: North American Standalone 5G Network Market

4.3: European Standalone 5G Network Market

4.4: APAC Standalone 5G Network Market

4.5: RoW Standalone 5G Network Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Component Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Spectrum

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Network

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Standalone 5G Network Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Standalone 5G Network Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Standalone 5G Network Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Standalone 5G Network Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Standalone 5G Network Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

7.2: T-Mobile

7.3: Nokia

7.4: Vodafone

7.5: Huawei Technologies

