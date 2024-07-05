Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market 2024-2029: Industry Dynamics, Ecosystem Analysis, Use Cases, Trade, Bill of Materials, Business Models, Generative AI, Pricing, and More

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market by Offering (IF Entertainment, IF Connectivity), Class (First, Business, Premium Economy, Economy), Platform (Narrow-body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Business Jet), End Use - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market is estimated to grow to USD 11.7 billion by 2029 from USD 8.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2029.
The increasing prevalence of business and leisure travel drives the demand for IFEC systems. Business travelers require dependable connectivity to maintain productivity during flights, while leisure travelers seek diverse entertainment choices to enhance their travel experience. Concurrently, airlines are capitalizing on IFEC systems to explore novel revenue avenues, including premium content, in-flight retail, and targeted advertising; these opportunities make investing in IFEC financially appealing for airlines, supporting their efforts to cater to evolving passenger preferences and maximize revenue potential.
Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Thales (France), Anuvu (US), Collins Aerospace (US), and Astronics Corporation (US) are the leading market players. These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
Business Class segment by Class is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024
Based on class, the business class segment is expected to have the highest market share in 2024. The increase in global business travel has prompted airlines to elevate their offerings in business class. For business travelers, comfort and productivity are paramount, making advanced IFEC systems a pivotal factor. Airlines are emphasizing superior passenger experiences to distinguish themselves in a competitive market. Enhanced IFEC in business class often features larger screens, premium content selections, noise-canceling headphones, and high-speed internet, all enhancing the overall flight experience with greater enjoyment and productivity.
Entertainment segment by Offering is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period
Based on the offering, the entertainment segment is expected to grow the most during the forecast period. As long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights increase, the demand for strong entertainment options grows more critical. Passengers on extended flights rely heavily on in-flight entertainment systems to pass the time, underscoring the significance of this segment. Modern entertainment systems, integrated with user-friendly interfaces, real-time content updates, and seamless BYOD capabilities, significantly enhance the overall user experience. This integration allows passengers to navigate and enjoy their preferred content effortlessly, resulting in increased usage rates.
North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024
North America is a center of innovation, particularly in aerospace and entertainment technologies, driving early and extensive adoption of advanced IFEC solutions. Passengers in this region hold high expectations for in-flight services, demanding diverse entertainment and seamless connectivity. Airlines offer a broad array of content and high-speed internet to meet these demands, fuelling the need for a sophisticated IFEC system. The region's strong economic indicators include high disposable incomes and substantial IFEC systems. The region's strong economic indicators, including higher disposable incomes and substantial business travel, further bolster the demand for premium - flight services. Specifically, business travelers sell dependable connectivity and entertainment to maintain productivity throughout their journeys.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for In-Flight Experiences to Drive Market
- Narrow-Body Aircraft Segment to Lead Market from 2024 to 2029
- In-Flight Entertainment Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Brazil to Account for Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Surge in Passenger Volume
- Growing Trend of Bring Your Own Device
- Increasing Demand for Retail Options in Air Travel
- Rising Shift Toward Cloud Services
- Increasing Investments for Premium Passenger Experience
- Restraints
- Stringent Data Privacy Regulations
- Bandwidth Limitations
- Opportunities
- Increasing Technological Advancements in Hardware Infrastructure
- Growing Collaborations Between Airlines and Content Platforms
- Rising Interest in Exclusive In-Flight Offers
- Challenges
- Passenger Preference for Traditional Interaction
- High Cost of Installation and Integration
Ecosystem Analysis
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
- End-users
Use Case Analysis
- Integration of Low Earth Orbit Satellites for Enhanced User Experience
- Adoption of Wi-Fi-based In-Flight Entertainment Systems for Operational Efficiency
- Use of Avance Platform for Seamless Connectivity Experience
Trade Analysis
- Import Data
- Export Data
Bill of Materials Analysis
- Bill of Materials Analysis for In-Flight Entertainment Solutions
- Bill of Materials Analysis for In-Flight Connectivity Solutions
Business Models
- System Integrators
- Direct Sales Model
- Partnership with System Integrators
- Content and Service Partnerships
- System Maintenance Business
- In-House Maintenance
- Maintenance Contracts
- Maintenance Contracts with Third-Party Providers
- System Upgrade and Retrofit Business
- Upgrade Programs
- Third-Party Upgrade Solutions
- Hybrid Upgrade Model
- Retrofitting Services
- Content Licensing Model
- Revenue Sharing Model
- Freemium Model (Emerging)
- Bundled Content Packages (System Integrators)
- Internet Service Management Business
- Revenue Sharing Model
- Leased Capacity Model
- Sponsored Wi-Fi Model
- Hybrid Model
- Airline Services
- Wholesale Model
- Passenger Payment Model
- Hybrid Model
- Sponsorship Model
- Freemium Model (Emerging)
Generative AI
- Adoption in Top Countries for Commercial Aviation
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price, by Offering
- Indicative Pricing Analysis
Technology Trends
- Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
- 5G Technology
- Cloud-based Streaming
- Aircraft Cabins with Wireless Technologies
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- High-Speed Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Upgrades in Display Technology
- Content Delivery Technology
- Complementary Technologies
- Content Management and Access Technology
- Beacon Technology
- Adjacent Technologies
- Passenger Experience Platforms
- Advancements in Satellite Technology
Impact of Megatrends
- Artificial Intelligence
- Seat Display Units
- High-Throughput Satellites
Companies Featured
- Panasonic Avionics Corporation
- Thales
- Anuvu
- Collins Aerospace
- Astronics Corporation
- Viasat, Inc.
- Gogo Business Aviation, LLC
- Safran
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Sita
- ECA Group
- Iridium Communications Inc.
- Lufthansa Systems
- AERQ
- Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd.
- Eutelsat Communications SA
- Immfly
- Ideanova Technologies, Inc.
- Inflight VR Software GmbH
- Smartsky Networks, LLC
- ArgonFDS
- Aeroplay Entertainment
- Imagik International Corp.
- Spafax
- Burrana
