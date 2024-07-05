Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market 2024-2029: Industry Dynamics, Ecosystem Analysis, Use Cases, Trade, Bill of Materials, Business Models, Generative AI, Pricing, and More

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market by Offering (IF Entertainment, IF Connectivity), Class (First, Business, Premium Economy, Economy), Platform (Narrow-body Aircraft, Wide-body Aircraft, Business Jet), End Use - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market is estimated to grow to USD 11.7 billion by 2029 from USD 8.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The increasing prevalence of business and leisure travel drives the demand for IFEC systems. Business travelers require dependable connectivity to maintain productivity during flights, while leisure travelers seek diverse entertainment choices to enhance their travel experience. Concurrently, airlines are capitalizing on IFEC systems to explore novel revenue avenues, including premium content, in-flight retail, and targeted advertising; these opportunities make investing in IFEC financially appealing for airlines, supporting their efforts to cater to evolving passenger preferences and maximize revenue potential.





Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Thales (France), Anuvu (US), Collins Aerospace (US), and Astronics Corporation (US) are the leading market players. These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.



Business Class segment by Class is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



Based on class, the business class segment is expected to have the highest market share in 2024. The increase in global business travel has prompted airlines to elevate their offerings in business class. For business travelers, comfort and productivity are paramount, making advanced IFEC systems a pivotal factor. Airlines are emphasizing superior passenger experiences to distinguish themselves in a competitive market. Enhanced IFEC in business class often features larger screens, premium content selections, noise-canceling headphones, and high-speed internet, all enhancing the overall flight experience with greater enjoyment and productivity.



Entertainment segment by Offering is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period



Based on the offering, the entertainment segment is expected to grow the most during the forecast period. As long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights increase, the demand for strong entertainment options grows more critical. Passengers on extended flights rely heavily on in-flight entertainment systems to pass the time, underscoring the significance of this segment. Modern entertainment systems, integrated with user-friendly interfaces, real-time content updates, and seamless BYOD capabilities, significantly enhance the overall user experience. This integration allows passengers to navigate and enjoy their preferred content effortlessly, resulting in increased usage rates.



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



North America is a center of innovation, particularly in aerospace and entertainment technologies, driving early and extensive adoption of advanced IFEC solutions. Passengers in this region hold high expectations for in-flight services, demanding diverse entertainment and seamless connectivity. Airlines offer a broad array of content and high-speed internet to meet these demands, fuelling the need for a sophisticated IFEC system. The region's strong economic indicators include high disposable incomes and substantial IFEC systems. The region's strong economic indicators, including higher disposable incomes and substantial business travel, further bolster the demand for premium - flight services. Specifically, business travelers sell dependable connectivity and entertainment to maintain productivity throughout their journeys.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for In-Flight Experiences to Drive Market

Narrow-Body Aircraft Segment to Lead Market from 2024 to 2029

In-Flight Entertainment Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Brazil to Account for Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Surge in Passenger Volume Growing Trend of Bring Your Own Device Increasing Demand for Retail Options in Air Travel Rising Shift Toward Cloud Services Increasing Investments for Premium Passenger Experience

Restraints Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Bandwidth Limitations

Opportunities Increasing Technological Advancements in Hardware Infrastructure Growing Collaborations Between Airlines and Content Platforms Rising Interest in Exclusive In-Flight Offers

Challenges Passenger Preference for Traditional Interaction High Cost of Installation and Integration



Ecosystem Analysis

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Use Case Analysis

Integration of Low Earth Orbit Satellites for Enhanced User Experience

Adoption of Wi-Fi-based In-Flight Entertainment Systems for Operational Efficiency

Use of Avance Platform for Seamless Connectivity Experience

Trade Analysis

Import Data

Export Data

Bill of Materials Analysis

Bill of Materials Analysis for In-Flight Entertainment Solutions

Bill of Materials Analysis for In-Flight Connectivity Solutions

Business Models

System Integrators Direct Sales Model Partnership with System Integrators Content and Service Partnerships

System Maintenance Business In-House Maintenance Maintenance Contracts Maintenance Contracts with Third-Party Providers

System Upgrade and Retrofit Business Upgrade Programs Third-Party Upgrade Solutions Hybrid Upgrade Model Retrofitting Services Content Licensing Model Revenue Sharing Model Freemium Model (Emerging) Bundled Content Packages (System Integrators)

Internet Service Management Business Revenue Sharing Model Leased Capacity Model Sponsored Wi-Fi Model Hybrid Model

Airline Services Wholesale Model Passenger Payment Model Hybrid Model Sponsorship Model Freemium Model (Emerging)



Generative AI

Adoption in Top Countries for Commercial Aviation

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price, by Offering

Indicative Pricing Analysis

Technology Trends

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

5G Technology

Cloud-based Streaming

Aircraft Cabins with Wireless Technologies

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies High-Speed Wi-Fi Connectivity Upgrades in Display Technology Content Delivery Technology

Complementary Technologies Content Management and Access Technology Beacon Technology

Adjacent Technologies Passenger Experience Platforms Advancements in Satellite Technology



Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence

Seat Display Units

High-Throughput Satellites

Companies Featured

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Thales

Anuvu

Collins Aerospace

Astronics Corporation

Viasat, Inc.

Gogo Business Aviation, LLC

Safran

Honeywell International Inc.

Sita

ECA Group

Iridium Communications Inc.

Lufthansa Systems

AERQ

Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd.

Eutelsat Communications SA

Immfly

Ideanova Technologies, Inc.

Inflight VR Software GmbH

Smartsky Networks, LLC

ArgonFDS

Aeroplay Entertainment

Imagik International Corp.

Spafax

Burrana

