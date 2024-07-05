Global $22 Billion Battery Management System Market Outlook 2024-2029: Insights Into Industry Dynamics, the Value Chain, Pricing, Technologies, Case Studies, Trade, and Key Players

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Management System Market by Type (Motive & Stationary Batteries), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead-acid, Nickel-based, Solid-state, Flow Batteries), Topology (Centralized, Distributed, & Modular), Application & Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery management system (BMS) market is anticipated to experience robust growth, projected to surge from USD 9.1 billion in 2024 to a staggering USD 22 billion by 2029, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.



This thriving market is categorized by battery type, encompassing lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based batteries, and other variants. End users typically opt for the battery type best suited to their unique needs and application requirements. Notably, lithium-ion batteries enjoy widespread adoption across diverse sectors like automotive and renewable energy systems, owing to their favorable characteristics and reliable performance.





Renewable energy segment to hold a significant share of battery management system market in 2029



By 2029, the renewable energy sector is expected to wield substantial influence over the battery management system (BMS) market due to several key drivers. Firstly, governments worldwide are intensifying efforts to slash carbon emissions, leading to a surge in solar and wind power adoption. This necessitates robust energy storage solutions, where BMS plays an essential role in optimization and extension of battery lifespan.



As the energy landscape shifts towards decentralization, energy storage systems (ESS) gain traction, with BMS serving as indispensable components in managing battery charging and discharging processes for heightened efficiency. Technological advancements, notably in lithium-ion batteries, further bolster the feasibility of storing renewable energy. Government incentives and policies propel renewable energy adoption, alongside declining costs, which enhance competitiveness against traditional power generation. Collectively, these factors indicate the renewable energy sector's substantial presence in propelling the BMS market by 2029.



Lithium-ion battery type to hold highest CAGR in the forecast period



During the forecast period, lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are expected to experience the highest CAGR within the battery management system (BMS) market. This surge is underpinned by several key factors. Li-ion batteries have gained significant traction due to their superior energy density, extended lifespan, and reduced maintenance requirements compared to traditional battery technologies. As businesses increasingly prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability, Li-ion batteries emerge as the preferred choice for various applications, spanning from consumer electronics to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions.



Continuous advancements in Li-ion battery technology, including enhancements in energy density, safety features, and cost-effectiveness, drive their widespread adoption across industries. Additionally, supportive governmental policies and initiatives aimed at promoting clean energy and electric transportation further fuel the demand for Li-ion batteries, thereby propelling the growth of the BMS market. The confluence of technological progress, favorable attributes, and regulatory support positions Li-ion batteries for continued dominance and expansion within the BMS market landscape.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific region expected to grow the highest CAGR within the battery management system (BMS) market, owing to the region's rapid industrialization and urbanization have spurred heightened demand for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy solutions, and consumer electronics, necessitating efficient energy storage solutions. Consequently, there is a burgeoning requirement for BMS to effectively manage and optimize battery performance.



Government initiatives promoting clean energy and electric mobility further amplify the adoption of BMS across the region. The presence of key players and the emergence of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, contribute significantly to market expansion. The flourishing manufacturing sector in countries like China enables the production of BMS components at competitive costs, driving further market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is well-positioned for substantial growth in the BMS market, buoyed by favorable market conditions, supportive governmental policies, technological advancements, and robust industrial development.

Research Coverage



This report covers the battery management system market in detail, with segmentation based on type, battery type, topology, application, and region. The type segment includes motive battery and stationary battery type. The battery types include lithium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based batteries, and others. The topology segment includes centralized, modular, and distributed topologies. Further, automotive, industrial, renewable energy, telecommunications, military & defense, and other applications of battery management systems have been covered in this report. The market has also been segmented into four regions - North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW.

Major players profiled in this report are Sensata Technologies, Inc. (Japan), Eberspacher (Germany), Ficosa Internacional SA (Spain), AVL (Austria), and LG Energy Solution (South Korea).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 299 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

High Demand for Batteries in Renewable Energy Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

Motive Batteries Segment to Account for Larger Share of Battery Management System Market in 2029

Lithium-Ion Segment to Account for Largest Share of Battery Management System Market in 2029

Modular Segment to Account for Largest Share of Battery Management System Market in 2029

Automotive Segment to Account for Largest Share of Battery Management System Market in 2029

China and Automotive Segment to Hold Largest Shares of Asia-Pacific Battery Management System Market in 2029

China to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Battery Management System Market Between 2024 and 2029

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales High Demand for Battery Monitoring Solutions in Renewable Energy Industry Rising Need for Effective Power Grid Management Increasing Demand for Portable Electronics

Restraints High Cost Associated with Integrating BMS into Battery Pack

Opportunities Electrification of Public Transportation Rising Demand for BMS in Data Centers Government-Led Initiatives for Booting Adoption of EVs Advantages of Wireless BMS Over Conventional BMS Increased Research and Development (R&D) on Battery Technology

Challenges Complex Designing Process Impact of External Factors on Performance of BMS Cybersecurity Threats Lack of Standardization in BMS Manufacturing



Value Chain Analysis

Recent Developments and Trends Shaping Battery Management System Value Chain Decreasing Pricing Trend of Lithium-Ion Batteries Increase in Raw Material Prices and Adoption of Alternative Battery Chemistries Development of BMS by EV OEMs Cell Management System and Impact Battery Passport and Impact on Battery Value Chain



Key Functions of BMS

Mapping of Key BMS Semiconductor Providers, by Function Battery Management Cell Balancing Thermal Management State of Charge (SoC) State of Health (SoH)



Pricing Analysis

Indicative Pricing Trend of Key Players, by Application

Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend

Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend, by Region

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Solid-State Batteries (SSBs) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Digital Twin

Complementary Technologies Thermal Management Systems Power Electronics

Adjacent Technologies Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Technology Cloud Computing



Case Study Analysis

Tata ELXSI Collaborated with Renesas Electronics to Establish Next-Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC)

Tesla Developed Distributed BMS Design by Incorporating Regional Slave Modules and Centralized Controller

Tesla Powerwall Exemplified Effective Residential Energy Storage with Advanced BMS

Nissan Undertook Strategic Initiatives to Mitigate Battery Deterioration Concerns

Trade Analysis

Import Scenario

Export Scenario

Companies Featured

Eberspaecher

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

LG Energy Solution

AVL

Ficosa Internacional SA

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

BYD Company Limited

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

BMS Powersafe

Elithion, Inc.

Ewert Energy Systems, Inc.

Exponential Power

Futavis GmbH

Hangzhou Xieneng Technology Co. Ltd.

Leclanché SA

Nuvation Energy

Powertech Systems

Ricardo

Nidec Motor Corporation

Tronico

Xing Mobility

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvchwh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment