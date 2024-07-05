High Temperature Superconducting Fibers Industry, Forecast to 2030: Global and Regional Analysis by Type and Application Featuring Strategic Analysis of Leading Players Including American Superconductor

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Superconducting Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high temperature superconducting fiber market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-performance electronic devices and components and expanding applications of this material in energy, healthcare, and transportation sectors. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, research & development, and electronic markets.



This study includes a forecast for the global high temperature superconducting fiber by type, application, and region.



High Temperature Superconducting Fiber Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

1G High Temperature Superconducting

2G High Temperature Superconducting

2G is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its higher critical temperature, leading to more efficient applications.

High Temperature Superconducting Fiber Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Healthcare

Research & Development

Electronics

Others

Within this market, healthcare is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to widespread application of high temperature superconducting fiber in MRI magnets, cancer treatment, and medical devices.

High Temperature Superconducting Fiber Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising industrialization and presence of key players in the region.

Some of the high temperature superconducting fiber companies profiled in this report include:

American Superconductor

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies

Hyper Tech Research

Superconductor Technologies

SuperPower

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: High temperature superconducting fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: High temperature superconducting fiber market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: High temperature superconducting fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the high temperature superconducting fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the high temperature superconducting fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygovso

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.