SINGAPORE, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 5, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Blinks, Enabling Users to Trade Solana Tokens and NFTs on X, Discord and More with Zero Fees



OKX Wallet has today added support for Solana's Blockchain Links (Blinks). This latest update significantly enhances the user experience by enabling seamless on-chain transactions - like token swaps and Solana NFT trading - directly via websites and social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Discord, all with zero fees.

With the addition of Blinks support, OKX Wallet users now benefit from:



Seamless onchain transactions with zero fees: Users can now initiate Solana transactions directly from any website or social media platform that supports URLs with zero fees. This functionality transforms websites and social media into venues for onchain transactions, making blockchain interactions more accessible and user-friendly.

Users can now initiate Solana transactions directly from any website or social media platform that supports URLs with zero fees. This functionality transforms websites and social media into venues for onchain transactions, making blockchain interactions more accessible and user-friendly. Enhanced user experience: By leveraging Blinks, users can effortlessly share trade, NFT and DeFi product links. This eliminates the need to switch between different platforms, streamlining the process of engaging with blockchain assets.

By leveraging Blinks, users can effortlessly share trade, NFT and DeFi product links. This eliminates the need to switch between different platforms, streamlining the process of engaging with blockchain assets. Increased functionality: OKX Wallet users can now trade their favorite Solana tokens and NFTs directly on platforms like X and Discord. OKX DeFi also supports Blinks, allowing for more diverse interactions. For example, here's the Blink to stake SOL via the Jito liquid staking protocol on OKX DeFi.

Generating Blinks with OKX Wallet is simple. Here's an example of how to initiate a DEX transaction using Blinks via OKX Wallet:

Install the OKX Wallet browser extension Select a token pair on OKX DEX and copy the URL Users can then share the copied URL on their preferred social media platform to initiate the transaction

Blinks, or Blockchain Links, are tools that turn Solana Actions into links that anyone can share. Solana Actions are specific commands or operations that users can perform on the Solana blockchain, like sending tokens or buying NFTs. With Blinks, these actions become clickable links that users can share on websites or social media. This means users can start a Solana transaction directly from these platforms without needing special blockchain apps. Essentially, Blinks make it easy to use blockchain features on everyday websites and social media, making blockchain interactions simple and accessible.

