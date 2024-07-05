South Korea Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Amway, Chungho Nais, Coway, Cuckoo Homesys, Kyowon, LG, Samsung Electronics, Sharp, SK Magic and Winix

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Air Treatment Systems Market: South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. This report includes rental revenues. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in South Korea:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)
- Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizers
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
Company Coverage:
- Amway
- Chungho Nais Co. Ltd.
- Coway Co. Ltd.
- Cuckoo Homesys Co. Ltd
- Kyowon L&C. Ltd.
- LG Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- SK Magic Co. Ltd.
- Winix Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research scope
II. Methodology
III. Definitions
IV. Country profile, South Korea
V. Executive summary: Major data points
a. Competitive factors
b. Consumer behavior
VI. Market drivers/impact
VII. Market restraints/impact
VIII. Market trends
a. Products claims & Features - Overview
b. Competitive landscape
c. Promotions
d. Marketing
e. Live commerce
f. Strategies
g. Target customers
h. Personalization
i. Product features
j. Product claims
k. New Products
l. Warranty and after sales
m. Certifications
n. Pricing trends
IX. Market data
a. Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030
b. Market share, by revenues, total market, 2023
c. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023
d. Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023
e. End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023
f. Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023
g. Major cities, market share by revenues for systems, 2023
