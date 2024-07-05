South Korea Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Amway, Chungho Nais, Coway, Cuckoo Homesys, Kyowon, LG, Samsung Electronics, Sharp, SK Magic and Winix

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Air Treatment Systems Market: South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. This report includes rental revenues. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in South Korea:

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

Company Coverage:

Amway

Chungho Nais Co. Ltd.

Coway Co. Ltd.

Cuckoo Homesys Co. Ltd

Kyowon L&C. Ltd.

LG Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

SK Magic Co. Ltd.

Winix Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Definitions

IV. Country profile, South Korea

V. Executive summary: Major data points

a. Competitive factors

b. Consumer behavior

VI. Market drivers/impact

VII. Market restraints/impact

VIII. Market trends

a. Products claims & Features - Overview

b. Competitive landscape

c. Promotions

d. Marketing

e. Live commerce

f. Strategies

g. Target customers

h. Personalization

i. Product features

j. Product claims

k. New Products

l. Warranty and after sales

m. Certifications

n. Pricing trends

IX. Market data

a. Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030

b. Market share, by revenues, total market, 2023

c. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

d. Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

e. End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023

f. Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

g. Major cities, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rmyxe

