JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Paris, 5th July 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

104,548 shares

€ 3,537,984.55

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

35,867 shares

€ 4,753,271.31

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,676

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,675

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,039,202 shares for € 17,238,710.21

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,072,280 shares for € 17,829,248.88

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 5,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

share Traded volume

in EUR Total 6 141 1 215 130 23 062 263,09 5 969 1 146 449 21 754 871,02 02/01/2024 47 12 500 226 125,00 40 8 601 156 710,22 03/01/2024 75 13 917 248 000,94 11 3 000 53 610,00 04/01/2024 46 6 486 115 321,08 26 4 703 83 901,52 05/01/2024 68 12 711 224 349,15 52 8 001 141 937,74 08/01/2024 66 9 441 166 067,19 71 14 000 248 500,00 09/01/2024 51 10 526 185 362,86 20 4 106 72 511,96 10/01/2024 11 3 235 57 194,80 79 14 394 256 932,90 11/01/2024 71 8 996 161 928,00 66 13 151 237 901,59 12/01/2024 68 12 804 231 240,24 74 13 981 254 314,39 15/01/2024 59 12 265 220 156,75 53 8 677 156 272,77 16/01/2024 75 14 785 264 947,20 53 12 465 224 370,00 17/01/2024 89 14 954 261 695,00 - - - 18/01/2024 1 1 17,82 59 15 234 273 450,30 19/01/2024 53 9 388 168 514,60 74 14 262 257 714,34 22/01/2024 56 16 337 287 694,57 9 1 213 21 470,10 23/01/2024 33 8 595 149 638,95 69 16 000 279 360,00 24/01/2024 31 6 000 105 540,00 86 13 500 239 220,00 25/01/2024 42 7 000 125 650,00 67 12 239 220 546,78 26/01/2024 20 5 000 94 100,00 46 10 000 194 700,00 29/01/2024 75 15 159 286 201,92 74 13 500 256 500,00 30/01/2024 59 13 033 246 714,69 57 11 500 219 305,00 31/01/2024 25 4 800 92 160,00 53 13 551 260 856,75 01/02/2024 75 12 967 247 410,36 4 1 000 19 190,00 02/02/2024 65 14 525 273 505,75 34 5 000 95 150,00 05/02/2024 32 8 000 149 840,00 30 9 000 169 110,00 06/02/2024 66 13 975 258 537,50 23 5 001 92 768,55 07/02/2024 63 13 500 249 615,00 53 9 061 167 719,11 08/02/2024 64 18 000 329 220,00 49 10 158 186 602,46 09/02/2024 16 4 000 72 680,00 80 16 080 294 746,40 12/02/2024 52 10 677 199 446,36 83 13 039 244 350,86 13/02/2024 66 16 074 297 208,26 64 14 500 268 685,00 14/02/2024 15 2 243 41 652,51 40 10 501 195 738,64 15/02/2024 25 5 001 93 968,79 83 17 961 339 642,51 16/02/2024 98 14 732 283 149,04 99 18 800 361 524,00 19/02/2024 77 16 668 318 692,16 8 1 705 33 008,80 20/02/2024 63 14 500 273 760,00 70 11 872 224 736,96 21/02/2024 49 9 145 173 023,40 55 6 817 129 386,66 22/02/2024 39 8 501 161 519,00 41 7 207 137 293,35 23/02/2024 - - - 51 18 500 360 750,00 26/02/2024 63 9 500 183 730,00 38 8 000 156 400,00 27/02/2024 63 16 000 318 720,00 74 16 000 320 640,00 28/02/2024 84 20 000 390 800,00 4 15 298,50 29/02/2024 30 6 508 123 652,00 38 4 532 86 379,92 01/03/2024 29 4 311 83 202,30 106 15 769 305 445,53 04/03/2024 55 13 689 263 513,25 34 5 681 110 040,97 05/03/2024 48 10 500 201 810,00 64 12 002 231 518,58 06/03/2024 41 10 500 203 280,00 77 19 317 374 942,97 07/03/2024 51 19 300 349 716,00 - - - 08/03/2024 42 12 500 222 375,00 35 6 600 118 074,00 11/03/2024 57 13 485 236 796,60 - - - 12/03/2024 54 13 095 228 769,65 80 16 481 288 911,93 13/03/2024 58 17 420 304 153,20 39 7 529 132 133,95 14/03/2024 89 23 000 392 380,00 14 3 536 60 925,28 15/03/2024 48 10 000 168 200,00 33 9 220 155 357,00 18/03/2024 23 5 500 93 665,00 73 13 444 229 489,08 19/03/2024 22 6 000 102 600,00 109 18 431 315 907,34 20/03/2024 35 7 447 127 567,11 36 5 000 85 800,00 21/03/2024 30 6 000 103 500,00 95 21 070 365 775,20 22/03/2024 30 5 322 92 336,70 59 14 991 261 892,77 25/03/2024 21 5 500 96 030,00 15 3 500 61 250,00 26/03/2024 54 12 699 220 581,63 43 8 007 139 562,01 27/03/2024 15 2 932 51 222,04 48 9 644 169 155,76 28/03/2024 3 1 107 19 571,76 64 15 349 273 212,20 02/04/2024 25 4 500 81 990,00 75 18 500 337 810,00 03/04/2024 19 4 400 80 520,00 80 22 000 408 980,00 04/04/2024 129 22 600 419 230,00 3 300 5 694,00 05/04/2024 53 13 000 233 480,00 43 7 600 137 636,00 08/04/2024 58 15 500 281 480,00 15 1 700 31 076,00 09/04/2024 49 11 000 199 540,00 55 12 305 223 827,95 10/04/2024 37 9 500 174 230,00 105 22 295 410 450,95 11/04/2024 29 5 001 92 818,56 37 10 300 191 889,00 12/04/2024 40 9 501 177 573,69 59 9 536 179 467,52 15/04/2024 38 7 000 129 990,00 31 7 465 139 072,95 16/04/2024 74 16 524 302 554,44 69 16 001 294 738,42 17/04/2024 23 4 710 87 888,60 54 15 051 282 808,29 Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 6 141 1 215 130 23 062 263,09 5 969 1 146 449 21 754 871,02 18/04/2024 18 2 940 55 477,80 53 8 149 154 586,53 19/04/2024 41 7 000 132 720,00 36 8 000 152 160,00 22/04/2024 - - - 63 11 000 210 870,00 23/04/2024 2 200 3 860,00 44 6 400 125 056,00 24/04/2024 62 10 300 200 850,00 15 1 400 27 356,00 25/04/2024 43 4 723 91 909,58 29 3 400 66 368,00 26/04/2024 30 5 377 104 959,04 52 5 000 97 800,00 29/04/2024 32 5 000 97 950,00 34 4 400 86 768,00 30/04/2024 61 8 951 177 050,78 17 2 100 41 832,00 02/05/2024 51 10 049 198 065,79 32 3 600 71 388,00 03/05/2024 - - - 39 6 200 132 804,00 06/05/2024 44 4 800 103 632,00 39 4 600 99 866,00 07/05/2024 50 6 008 129 111,92 49 4 600 99 498,00 08/05/2024 30 4 487 96 470,50 57 6 474 139 644,18 09/05/2024 36 4 713 101 565,15 33 4 126 89 286,64 10/05/2024 15 1 600 34 768,00 79 8 800 191 928,00 13/05/2024 47 5 800 126 846,00 21 2 000 44 420,00 14/05/2024 101 14 001 301 581,54 48 6 229 134 795,56 15/05/2024 41 4 199 89 732,63 51 5 171 111 124,79 16/05/2024 101 13 992 291 313,44 54 6 800 143 752,00 17/05/2024 12 1 204 25 320,12 70 8 200 174 824,00 20/05/2024 7 261 5 642,82 33 4 601 99 795,69 21/05/2024 62 4 989 107 263,50 9 991 21 445,24 22/05/2024 60 9 000 191 880,00 15 1 800 38 502,00 23/05/2024 67 9 501 201 136,17 19 4 000 84 920,00 24/05/2024 48 5 603 117 887,12 48 9 669 203 822,52 27/05/2024 53 9 381 197 657,67 20 5 122 108 176,64 28/05/2024 47 8 715 182 666,40 58 10 747 226 009,41 29/05/2024 66 15 071 311 668,28 47 11 499 239 524,17 30/05/2024 29 6 131 128 321,83 88 19 000 400 330,00 31/05/2024 31 3 239 69 865,23 80 12 996 281 363,40 03/06/2024 63 12 500 271 750,00 57 6 962 151 910,84 04/06/2024 19 4 000 87 240,00 64 10 442 228 262,12 05/06/2024 109 19 061 413 051,87 18 1 415 30 917,75 06/06/2024 26 4 200 90 132,00 31 3 800 81 776,00 07/06/2024 76 10 890 232 174,80 2 41 874,12 10/06/2024 84 18 411 385 894,56 - - - 11/06/2024 93 20 700 413 172,00 20 3 400 69 292,00 12/06/2024 40 8 046 160 437,24 74 13 500 270 945,00 13/06/2024 99 23 254 457 638,72 - - - 14/06/2024 124 25 434 485 535,06 61 15 110 290 112,00 17/06/2024 101 18 586 351 832,98 75 22 000 420 640,00 18/06/2024 45 9 000 170 910,00 51 11 082 211 666,20 19/06/2024 21 5 000 94 550,00 53 14 918 282 994,46 20/06/2024 16 3 004 57 406,44 83 20 000 383 600,00 21/06/2024 45 8 858 170 605,08 29 6 500 126 100,00 24/06/2024 16 3 684 70 364,40 123 20 254 391 307,28 25/06/2024 57 12 900 248 712,00 24 5 669 109 525,08 26/06/2024 19 5 500 106 810,00 55 12 500 243 625,00 27/06/2024 114 20 758 398 761,18 2 831 16 262,67 28/06/2024 82 18 117 336 795,03 5 1 500 27 990,00

Attachment