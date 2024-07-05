JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE
Paris, 5th July 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- 104,548 shares
- € 3,537,984.55
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02
As a reminder :
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 35,867 shares
- € 4,753,271.31
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,676
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,675
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,039,202 shares for € 17,238,710.21
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,072,280 shares for € 17,829,248.88
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 5,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a)
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 11,650 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)
(a) Adjusted revenue
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
| Number of
executions
| Number of
shares
| Traded volume
in EUR
| Number of
executions
| Number of
share
| Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
|6 141
|1 215 130
|23 062 263,09
|5 969
|1 146 449
|21 754 871,02
|02/01/2024
|47
|12 500
|226 125,00
|40
|8 601
|156 710,22
|03/01/2024
|75
|13 917
|248 000,94
|11
|3 000
|53 610,00
|04/01/2024
|46
|6 486
|115 321,08
|26
|4 703
|83 901,52
|05/01/2024
|68
|12 711
|224 349,15
|52
|8 001
|141 937,74
|08/01/2024
|66
|9 441
|166 067,19
|71
|14 000
|248 500,00
|09/01/2024
|51
|10 526
|185 362,86
|20
|4 106
|72 511,96
|10/01/2024
|11
|3 235
|57 194,80
|79
|14 394
|256 932,90
|11/01/2024
|71
|8 996
|161 928,00
|66
|13 151
|237 901,59
|12/01/2024
|68
|12 804
|231 240,24
|74
|13 981
|254 314,39
|15/01/2024
|59
|12 265
|220 156,75
|53
|8 677
|156 272,77
|16/01/2024
|75
|14 785
|264 947,20
|53
|12 465
|224 370,00
|17/01/2024
|89
|14 954
|261 695,00
|-
|-
|-
|18/01/2024
|1
|1
|17,82
|59
|15 234
|273 450,30
|19/01/2024
|53
|9 388
|168 514,60
|74
|14 262
|257 714,34
|22/01/2024
|56
|16 337
|287 694,57
|9
|1 213
|21 470,10
|23/01/2024
|33
|8 595
|149 638,95
|69
|16 000
|279 360,00
|24/01/2024
|31
|6 000
|105 540,00
|86
|13 500
|239 220,00
|25/01/2024
|42
|7 000
|125 650,00
|67
|12 239
|220 546,78
|26/01/2024
|20
|5 000
|94 100,00
|46
|10 000
|194 700,00
|29/01/2024
|75
|15 159
|286 201,92
|74
|13 500
|256 500,00
|30/01/2024
|59
|13 033
|246 714,69
|57
|11 500
|219 305,00
|31/01/2024
|25
|4 800
|92 160,00
|53
|13 551
|260 856,75
|01/02/2024
|75
|12 967
|247 410,36
|4
|1 000
|19 190,00
|02/02/2024
|65
|14 525
|273 505,75
|34
|5 000
|95 150,00
|05/02/2024
|32
|8 000
|149 840,00
|30
|9 000
|169 110,00
|06/02/2024
|66
|13 975
|258 537,50
|23
|5 001
|92 768,55
|07/02/2024
|63
|13 500
|249 615,00
|53
|9 061
|167 719,11
|08/02/2024
|64
|18 000
|329 220,00
|49
|10 158
|186 602,46
|09/02/2024
|16
|4 000
|72 680,00
|80
|16 080
|294 746,40
|12/02/2024
|52
|10 677
|199 446,36
|83
|13 039
|244 350,86
|13/02/2024
|66
|16 074
|297 208,26
|64
|14 500
|268 685,00
|14/02/2024
|15
|2 243
|41 652,51
|40
|10 501
|195 738,64
|15/02/2024
|25
|5 001
|93 968,79
|83
|17 961
|339 642,51
|16/02/2024
|98
|14 732
|283 149,04
|99
|18 800
|361 524,00
|19/02/2024
|77
|16 668
|318 692,16
|8
|1 705
|33 008,80
|20/02/2024
|63
|14 500
|273 760,00
|70
|11 872
|224 736,96
|21/02/2024
|49
|9 145
|173 023,40
|55
|6 817
|129 386,66
|22/02/2024
|39
|8 501
|161 519,00
|41
|7 207
|137 293,35
|23/02/2024
|-
|-
|-
|51
|18 500
|360 750,00
|26/02/2024
|63
|9 500
|183 730,00
|38
|8 000
|156 400,00
|27/02/2024
|63
|16 000
|318 720,00
|74
|16 000
|320 640,00
|28/02/2024
|84
|20 000
|390 800,00
|4
|15
|298,50
|29/02/2024
|30
|6 508
|123 652,00
|38
|4 532
|86 379,92
|01/03/2024
|29
|4 311
|83 202,30
|106
|15 769
|305 445,53
|04/03/2024
|55
|13 689
|263 513,25
|34
|5 681
|110 040,97
|05/03/2024
|48
|10 500
|201 810,00
|64
|12 002
|231 518,58
|06/03/2024
|41
|10 500
|203 280,00
|77
|19 317
|374 942,97
|07/03/2024
|51
|19 300
|349 716,00
|-
|-
|-
|08/03/2024
|42
|12 500
|222 375,00
|35
|6 600
|118 074,00
|11/03/2024
|57
|13 485
|236 796,60
|-
|-
|-
|12/03/2024
|54
|13 095
|228 769,65
|80
|16 481
|288 911,93
|13/03/2024
|58
|17 420
|304 153,20
|39
|7 529
|132 133,95
|14/03/2024
|89
|23 000
|392 380,00
|14
|3 536
|60 925,28
|15/03/2024
|48
|10 000
|168 200,00
|33
|9 220
|155 357,00
|18/03/2024
|23
|5 500
|93 665,00
|73
|13 444
|229 489,08
|19/03/2024
|22
|6 000
|102 600,00
|109
|18 431
|315 907,34
|20/03/2024
|35
|7 447
|127 567,11
|36
|5 000
|85 800,00
|21/03/2024
|30
|6 000
|103 500,00
|95
|21 070
|365 775,20
|22/03/2024
|30
|5 322
|92 336,70
|59
|14 991
|261 892,77
|25/03/2024
|21
|5 500
|96 030,00
|15
|3 500
|61 250,00
|26/03/2024
|54
|12 699
|220 581,63
|43
|8 007
|139 562,01
|27/03/2024
|15
|2 932
|51 222,04
|48
|9 644
|169 155,76
|28/03/2024
|3
|1 107
|19 571,76
|64
|15 349
|273 212,20
|02/04/2024
|25
|4 500
|81 990,00
|75
|18 500
|337 810,00
|03/04/2024
|19
|4 400
|80 520,00
|80
|22 000
|408 980,00
|04/04/2024
|129
|22 600
|419 230,00
|3
|300
|5 694,00
|05/04/2024
|53
|13 000
|233 480,00
|43
|7 600
|137 636,00
|08/04/2024
|58
|15 500
|281 480,00
|15
|1 700
|31 076,00
|09/04/2024
|49
|11 000
|199 540,00
|55
|12 305
|223 827,95
|10/04/2024
|37
|9 500
|174 230,00
|105
|22 295
|410 450,95
|11/04/2024
|29
|5 001
|92 818,56
|37
|10 300
|191 889,00
|12/04/2024
|40
|9 501
|177 573,69
|59
|9 536
|179 467,52
|15/04/2024
|38
|7 000
|129 990,00
|31
|7 465
|139 072,95
|16/04/2024
|74
|16 524
|302 554,44
|69
|16 001
|294 738,42
|17/04/2024
|23
|4 710
|87 888,60
|54
|15 051
|282 808,29
|Total
|6 141
|1 215 130
|23 062 263,09
|5 969
|1 146 449
|21 754 871,02
|18/04/2024
|18
|2 940
|55 477,80
|53
|8 149
|154 586,53
|19/04/2024
|41
|7 000
|132 720,00
|36
|8 000
|152 160,00
|22/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|63
|11 000
|210 870,00
|23/04/2024
|2
|200
|3 860,00
|44
|6 400
|125 056,00
|24/04/2024
|62
|10 300
|200 850,00
|15
|1 400
|27 356,00
|25/04/2024
|43
|4 723
|91 909,58
|29
|3 400
|66 368,00
|26/04/2024
|30
|5 377
|104 959,04
|52
|5 000
|97 800,00
|29/04/2024
|32
|5 000
|97 950,00
|34
|4 400
|86 768,00
|30/04/2024
|61
|8 951
|177 050,78
|17
|2 100
|41 832,00
|02/05/2024
|51
|10 049
|198 065,79
|32
|3 600
|71 388,00
|03/05/2024
|-
|-
|-
|39
|6 200
|132 804,00
|06/05/2024
|44
|4 800
|103 632,00
|39
|4 600
|99 866,00
|07/05/2024
|50
|6 008
|129 111,92
|49
|4 600
|99 498,00
|08/05/2024
|30
|4 487
|96 470,50
|57
|6 474
|139 644,18
|09/05/2024
|36
|4 713
|101 565,15
|33
|4 126
|89 286,64
|10/05/2024
|15
|1 600
|34 768,00
|79
|8 800
|191 928,00
|13/05/2024
|47
|5 800
|126 846,00
|21
|2 000
|44 420,00
|14/05/2024
|101
|14 001
|301 581,54
|48
|6 229
|134 795,56
|15/05/2024
|41
|4 199
|89 732,63
|51
|5 171
|111 124,79
|16/05/2024
|101
|13 992
|291 313,44
|54
|6 800
|143 752,00
|17/05/2024
|12
|1 204
|25 320,12
|70
|8 200
|174 824,00
|20/05/2024
|7
|261
|5 642,82
|33
|4 601
|99 795,69
|21/05/2024
|62
|4 989
|107 263,50
|9
|991
|21 445,24
|22/05/2024
|60
|9 000
|191 880,00
|15
|1 800
|38 502,00
|23/05/2024
|67
|9 501
|201 136,17
|19
|4 000
|84 920,00
|24/05/2024
|48
|5 603
|117 887,12
|48
|9 669
|203 822,52
|27/05/2024
|53
|9 381
|197 657,67
|20
|5 122
|108 176,64
|28/05/2024
|47
|8 715
|182 666,40
|58
|10 747
|226 009,41
|29/05/2024
|66
|15 071
|311 668,28
|47
|11 499
|239 524,17
|30/05/2024
|29
|6 131
|128 321,83
|88
|19 000
|400 330,00
|31/05/2024
|31
|3 239
|69 865,23
|80
|12 996
|281 363,40
|03/06/2024
|63
|12 500
|271 750,00
|57
|6 962
|151 910,84
|04/06/2024
|19
|4 000
|87 240,00
|64
|10 442
|228 262,12
|05/06/2024
|109
|19 061
|413 051,87
|18
|1 415
|30 917,75
|06/06/2024
|26
|4 200
|90 132,00
|31
|3 800
|81 776,00
|07/06/2024
|76
|10 890
|232 174,80
|2
|41
|874,12
|10/06/2024
|84
|18 411
|385 894,56
|-
|-
|-
|11/06/2024
|93
|20 700
|413 172,00
|20
|3 400
|69 292,00
|12/06/2024
|40
|8 046
|160 437,24
|74
|13 500
|270 945,00
|13/06/2024
|99
|23 254
|457 638,72
|-
|-
|-
|14/06/2024
|124
|25 434
|485 535,06
|61
|15 110
|290 112,00
|17/06/2024
|101
|18 586
|351 832,98
|75
|22 000
|420 640,00
|18/06/2024
|45
|9 000
|170 910,00
|51
|11 082
|211 666,20
|19/06/2024
|21
|5 000
|94 550,00
|53
|14 918
|282 994,46
|20/06/2024
|16
|3 004
|57 406,44
|83
|20 000
|383 600,00
|21/06/2024
|45
|8 858
|170 605,08
|29
|6 500
|126 100,00
|24/06/2024
|16
|3 684
|70 364,40
|123
|20 254
|391 307,28
|25/06/2024
|57
|12 900
|248 712,00
|24
|5 669
|109 525,08
|26/06/2024
|19
|5 500
|106 810,00
|55
|12 500
|243 625,00
|27/06/2024
|114
|20 758
|398 761,18
|2
|831
|16 262,67
|28/06/2024
|82
|18 117
|336 795,03
|5
|1 500
|27 990,00
Attachment