Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Fund Merger

TORONTO, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today a proposal to merge (the Merger) Ninepoint Global Real Estate Fund (the Terminating Fund) into Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund (the Continuing Fund). The Terminating Fund will cease to be available for sale effective immediately. Following the Merger, pre-authorized purchase plans established for purchases of units of the Terminating Fund will be immediately transferred to the equivalent series of units of the Continuing Fund. Through the Merger, holders of units of each series of the Terminating Fund will receive units of the same series of the Continuing Fund (except for Series T unitholders of the Terminating Fund, who will receive Series A units of the Continuing Fund) determined on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The Independent Review Committee has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the Merger and has provided Ninepoint Partners with a positive recommendation having determined that the Merger, if implemented, will achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the Terminating Fund and Continuing Fund.



Ninepoint Partners will seek approval for the Merger from unitholders of the Terminating Fund at a special meeting to be held on or about September 18, 2024. Next month, further details of the Merger will be sent to investors in the Terminating Fund who are entitled to vote. If the required approval from the unitholders are obtained, the Merger will be effective on or about October 4, 2024. As soon as practicable following the Merger, the Terminating Fund will be wound up.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

145865698:v1