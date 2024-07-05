Panurgy Achieves #24 Spot on 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 List, Highlighting Superior Managed IT Services

Hanover Township, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Township, New Jersey -

Panurgy, an IT services provider in New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina, has been named to the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list. This ranking spotlights the top-performing managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Being included in this list marks a major milestone for Panurgy, highlighting their leadership in delivering managed IT services to various industries.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 list evaluates companies based on growth, profitability, and innovation. Managed service providers from around the world strive to make this list by showcasing their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. Only those passing a thorough review by Channel Futures' research team and editors make the cut.

Panurgy's inclusion in the 2024 list, with a ranking of #24 globally, underscores the company's sustained excellence in IT services. Given the competitive nature of this year's selection process, this achievement is particularly significant.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized in the Channel Futures MSP 501 Awards, ranking #24 globally this year,” said Kevin Gallagher, CEO of Panurgy. “For the past three years, Panurgy has consistently ranked in the top 100, but achieving the #24 spot in 2024 is truly an honor. This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering top-notch IT services and our commitment to our clients' success. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to driving innovation and excellence in managed services."

The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list is seen as an industry benchmark, embodying the best practices and standards in managed IT services. Winners will be featured on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the MSP Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 16-19, 2024.

The MSP 501 list helps identify top managed service providers. It offers vendor and platform-neutral advice to clients of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises. This year's list showed a combined revenue of nearly $25 billion, with an average growth in recurring revenue of 19%. These numbers highlight the reliability and success of the listed companies in meeting customer needs in areas like AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, collaboration, networking, help desk operations, and remote monitoring and management.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

Besides managing client needs, MSP 501 companies are vital in helping businesses improve efficiency, maintain connectivity, and ensure security. Bob DeMarzo, VP Content at Informa Channels, stressed the high standards required to earn a spot on the ranking. "For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501, everything must be operating at peak performance," said DeMarzo. "These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations.”

Panurgy offers a broad range of IT services, including Managed IT Services, IT support, cloud computing, cybersecurity, VoIP services, business continuity, and IT Consulting. Being on the MSP 501 list reflects their dedication to client success and innovative service delivery.

Panurgy continues to cater to various industries, from healthcare and manufacturing to finance, construction, real estate, and retail. Each service is customized to meet the specific needs of businesses, ensuring smooth operations and increased productivity.

As a recognized leader in managed services, Panurgy stays committed to providing reliable and effective IT solutions. Their placement on the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 list further solidifies their position as a leading provider in the technology services industry.

Panurgy has built its reputation on proactive IT security, technical expertise, and strong customer satisfaction. Recognition from Channel Futures reflects the company's ongoing effort to stay ahead in the managed IT services industry.

This recognition underscores Panurgy's commitment to excellence and its role as a trusted IT partner for businesses in New Jersey, New York, and North Carolina. Panurgy looks forward to future successes, focusing on delivering top IT solutions to its diverse clientele. For further inquiries, Panurgy's contact information is readily available on their website.

