SINGAPORE, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 6, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with tanX

OKX Wallet is now integrated with tanX , the world's first Cross-chain Orderbook DEX. tanX combines the best qualities of centralized and decentralized exchanges, offering users a superior trading experience with enhanced privacy and security.

This integration allows OKX Wallet users to access tanX's innovative features, including gasless trades, rapid order execution, and low trading fees. Users can now enjoy the benefits of decentralized trading with the convenience and user experience typically associated with centralized platforms.

The integration brings significant advantages to OKX Wallet users. They can now access a scalable, privacy-focused DEX with orderbook functionality, enabling them to trade without gas fees and with fees as low as 0.1%. Users benefit from enhanced security through self-custody of their assets, while also gaining the ability to trade across multiple blockchain networks from a single, unified dashboard. These features combine to offer OKX Wallet users a more efficient, secure, and cost-effective trading experience.

The addition of tanX to OKX Wallet's growing ecosystem of decentralized applications further solidifies OKX's commitment to providing users with cutting-edge DeFi solutions and expanding the possibilities of decentralized finance.

