Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the appointment of Chief Executive Officer

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Company”) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that the Board of Directors of Banco Itaú Chile (the “Bank”) agreed on this date to appoint Mr. André Gailey as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, effective from October 1, 2024. Until September 30, 2024, Mr. Gabriel Amado de Moura will continue to serve in his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, then he will join the Executive Committee of Itaú Unibanco and assume the position of CFO of said entity.

In addition, it is noted that the director and vice president of the Board of Directors, Mr. Milton Maluhy Filho, reported that he will remain in that capacity until September 30, 2024, and that Mr. Gabriel Amado de Moura will be proposed as director and vice president of the Bank’s Board of Directors to replace him, which will be formalized in due course.

