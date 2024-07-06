Vera Clinic Introduces New Generation Hair Implementation: Revolutionary Techniques and Unmatched Success Rates

Istanbul, Turkey, July 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Clinic proudly announces the launch of its New Generation Hair Implementation, setting new standards in hair transplantation with advanced techniques and innovative treatments. As the first Turkish clinic to integrate Stem Cell Therapy, utilize sapphire blades, and offer OxyCure Therapy, Vera Clinic continues to lead the way in pioneering hair restoration solutions.

Unparalleled Results with Innovative Treatments

Combining Stem Cell Therapy with Sapphire FUE and OxyCure Therapy, Vera Clinic achieves exceptional results in hair transplantation. This state-of-the-art approach allows for higher precision, agility, and increased follicular survival rates, resulting in a 99% survival rate and thicker, denser hair for patients.

New Generation Hair Implementation Includes:

- Stem Cell Treatment: Before hair transplant to enhance follicular vitality.

- Sapphire Blade Hair Transplant: Performed by professionals for precise and compact implantation.

- OxyCure Therapy: Fast recovery through hyperbaric oxygen treatment.

- PRP Session: To boost healing and hair growth.

- Hair Laser Treatment: For post-operative care and enhanced results.

- 6 Months Supplement: Recommended by doctors for optimal hair health.

Why Choose Stem Cell Treatment Before Hair Transplant?

Stem Cell Therapy revitalizes hair, nourishes follicles, promotes growth, and ensures a healthier scalp through consultation, extraction, and targeted injection before hair transplant in Turkey.

Sapphire Hair Transplant & OxyCure Therapy

Sapphire Hair Transplant uses precise sapphire blade incisions, reducing complications. OxyCure Therapy boosts graft survival and speeds recovery with pure oxygen in hyperbaric chambers.

Comprehensive Care and Support

Vera Clinic provides consultation, advanced hair analysis, 5-star accommodation, personal translator, VIP transportation, an 18-month guarantee, 12 months of follow-up, supplements, painless anesthesia, blood tests, and result checks.

