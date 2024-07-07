BFLabs' Covenant Child Will Start Pre-registration for Grand Opening with Abundant Rewards in July

SEOUL, KOREA, July 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BF Labs' mobile idle RPG 'Covenant Child' announced that it will start pre-registration for Grand Opening from 4th July.







Coupon of Celebrating Pre-registration for all users

- Coupon Serial: WelcomeCOVN

- Rewards: S-grade Hero Bella, Gold 100,000, Ultimallow 1,000

* The coupon can be used only once for each account, and rewards will be distributed from starting Grand Opening.

'Covenant Child', which has the concept of fighting and growing with hero characters in the Nubila continent, has been working to continuously upgrade the game since the last OBT. As part of this, the developers are creating an idle P2E game that is easier for users to play through the latest update in June, and are introducing various changes through the constant updates of new contents and characters.

New Content: World Boss Raid

At the Grand Opening this July, a new content allowing cooperative subjugation to play with global users, 'World Boss', will be updated. It breaks away from the way of enjoying battles alone. The more players participate in the Battle and engage in the damage, the more rewards you can claim. There are also Ranking rewards for each user according to the total damage to the boss monster, so it is expected to provide fresh fun with content that combines cooperation and competition.

Pre-registration for Grand Opening: July 4th ~ 16th

Pre-registration for the Grand Opening will be held from July 4th to 16th, and registration can be made through the 'Covenant Child' official website. Users who register within the pre-registration period will get a reward coupon containing S-grade hero random box, wish stones, and Ad-free package. The pre-registration coupon can be used from the 17th, the starting date of the Grand Opening.

"Starting with OBT last year, we have been providing game services to many users and reflecting users' opinions in the game. We are looking forward to the Grand Opening after the latest updates in June, so we will create the game where global users can enjoy and communicate with each other by providing abundant contents and stability," an official from BF Labs said before the pre-registration for the Grand Opening. "The game service that can continue to grow with users in the future," he added.

More details can be found through Covenant Child's official Pre-registration Webpage and Discord.

