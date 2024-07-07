Passenger Vehicle Supercharger Market - is expected to grow at 5.27% CAGR from 2024 to 2030 - Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Passenger Vehicle Supercharger Market

This Passenger Vehicle Supercharger market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The passenger vehicle supercharger market is expected to grow at 5.27% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 14.29 billion by 2029 from USD 8.98 billion in 2020.



Top leading companies in the global Passenger Vehicle Supercharger market includes:

Eaton, Valeo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Federal-Mogul, IHI Corporation, Vortech Engineering, Rotrex, Aeristech, ASA Kompressor, Sprintex, Magnuson Supercharger, HKS.

Recent Development:

29 March 2023: Intelligent power management company Eaton and Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading distributed energy resource (DER) control, orchestration and aggregation platform, announced expanded collaboration to enable dynamic utility management of home electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

23 February 2023: Intelligent power management company Eaton announced its eMobility business has introduced a 3-in-1 battery pack vent valve for electrified vehicle (EV) batteries. The valve is uniquely positioned by being capable of three unique functions, including a battery case leak-check mechanism, as well as passive and active venting to provide overpressure relief for a vehicle’s battery pack.

The aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supercharger markets for passenger cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks are often referred to as the passenger vehicle supercharger market. To increase the amount of air and fuel fed to the engine, superchargers raise the air pressure in the intake manifold of the engine. The engine’s performance and power output are consequently improved. Superchargers can be mechanically or electrically powered in both gasoline- and diesel-fueled automobiles. The market for passenger vehicle superchargers includes a variety of supercharger types, including centrifugal, twin-screw, and roots superchargers, among others. The market encompasses the purchase of brand-new superchargers and the replacement of old superchargers.



Passenger Vehicle Supercharger Market segmentation:



Market segment by Type:



Centrifugal Supercharger

Twin-Screw Supercharger

Roots Supercharger



Market segment by Application:



Sedan

SUV

Others



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).



Some key questions answered in the Passenger Vehicle Supercharger market report:



– What is the Passenger Vehicle Supercharger market growth, sales, production, consumption, import and export, trends, latest developments, etc. of each region/country?



– Which key regions or Passenger Vehicle Supercharger market segments will drive market development in the near future?



– The short-term and long-term factors affecting the industry due to COVID-19.



– Historical, current and future market development, growth and market size during the forecast period.



– The detailed qualitative analysis and quantitative insights provided in the report contribute to future growth.



– Comprehensive mapping of key players and the latest strategies adopted by industry players, Manufacturer behaviors analysis.



Important functions under the reported products and main highlights:



– Detailed overview of the Passenger Vehicle Supercharger Market



– Changes in industry market dynamics



– History, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value



– Detailed Passenger Vehicle Supercharger market segmentation by type, application, etc.



– Recent industry trends and developments



– Competition Situation The high-frequency inductor market



– key company and product strategies



– shows promising growth potential and niche segments/regions



The research includes historical data from 2019 to 2024 and forecasts to 2030, making the reports an invaluable resource for industry managers, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and others looking for key industry data in easily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Passenger Vehicle Supercharger Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principal locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Passenger Vehicle Supercharger industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



