Best Air Filtration Tips for HVAC Engineers and Facility Managers Now Playing on YouTube by Joe Randolph Camfil

Riverdale, July 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What an HVAC System is Hiding from HVAC Engineers and Facility Managers.



Camfil, a leading innovator in air filtration and HVAC solutions, is thrilled to announce a unique educational opportunity for HVAC engineers and facility managers worldwide. In an exclusive video series, Joe Randolph, a seasoned expert with extensive experience in both HVAC equipment and air filtration, offers a rare glimpse into his expert approach to evaluating and optimizing HVAC units and air filtration systemsJoe Randolph Director Camfil

With years of field experience, Joe Randolph brings a unique perspective to the table, combining in-depth knowledge of HVAC systems with a keen understanding of air filtration technologies. This series aims to educate and empower HVAC professionals by providing them with expert insights that can transform the way they view and manage their HVAC units and air filters.

Expert Insights on Environmental Assessments and Equipment Optimization

In this enlightening journey, viewers will have the chance to "see through the eyes" of Joe Randolph as he evaluates HVAC units in their real-world environments. Starting from a rooftop vantage point, Joe demonstrates how to assess the impact of surrounding buildings and environmental factors on HVAC performance. He shares how to critically evaluate weather protection, airflow specifications, and the crucial role of air filters in enhancing unit performance and reducing operational costs.

A Must-Watch for HVAC Professionals Seeking to Elevate Their Expertise

This video series is not just about understanding the technical specifications; it's about developing a holistic approach to HVAC management that prioritizes efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. Through Joe's expert analysis, HVAC engineers and facility managers will gain valuable insights into selecting and maintaining air filters that maximize their unit's overall performance.

Tailored for HVAC engineers and facility managers seeking to deepen their knowledge and expertise in the field, this comprehensive video series addresses crucial questions and topics that impact the efficiency and effectiveness of HVAC systems and air filtration strategies:

Each video is designed to provide HVAC professionals with actionable insights and knowledge, directly from an experienced practitioner in the field. These resources are an invaluable addition to the toolkit of anyone looking to elevate their HVAC systems' performance, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

Experience the Difference Expertise Makes

By engaging with this video series, HVAC engineers and facility managers will not only enhance their understanding of air filtration and HVAC equipment but also acquire the skills needed to make informed decisions that can significantly improve the performance of their systems.

Join Us on This Educational Journey

"We are excited to offer this unique educational resource to the HVAC community," said Camfil’s Mark Davidson. "Joe Randolph's expertise is invaluable, and we believe that sharing his perspective can make a significant difference in how HVAC professionals approach their work. This series is a must-watch for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of HVAC systems and air filtration."

The video series is now available for viewing. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enhance your expertise and optimize your HVAC systems with insights from one of the industry’s most respected professionals.

For more information and to watch the full video series, visit Video Series Page.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact it has on people and the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.







Media Contact:

