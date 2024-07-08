Strengthened presence in Europe

Press release Ecully, July 8, 2024 – 8 a.m.





Spineway continues its sales and marketing efforts in Europe

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces that it participated in the 38th edition of GEER, the annual congress of the Spanish Spine Society, held in Malaga in May.

GEER is the annual meeting of spine surgeons in Spain, like the SFCR Congress held in Montpellier at the beginning of June.1 Spineway’s participation in these two international congresses allowed the company to develop new training partnerships and to increase its visibility and position in key European markets. At the SFCR Congress, Spineway recruited a new agent to strengthen its presence in the Paris-South and North-West regions, with a view to eventually covering the whole of France.





At GEER, Spineway was present alongside its two distribution partners, the Palex group and Technospine. Palex is a major player in import and distribution in Spain (€1 billion in revenue). Active in all medical and surgical specialties, it is responsible for expanding sales of Spineway’s arthrodesis ranges in Spain (in particular the VEOS system). Technospine is responsible for distributing the Group’s ESP disc prostheses in Spain.

During the congress, Stéphane Le Roux, Group CEO, and Fabrice Paccagnella, Global Sales Director, accompanied by members of the sales and marketing team, presented the VEOS and ACIFBOX ranges and the Group’s latest innovations to the Spanish surgical community.

Europe has become the 2nd sales territory since July 2022 (over 50%), thanks to the acquisitions of Distimp in 2021 and Spine Innovations in July 2022, whose products meet the needs of spine surgeons. The next major event for Spineway will be the SILACO Congress in Mexico, from July 24 to 27, which will bring together spine surgeons from Latin and South America.

Spineway plans to continue its expansion in Europe and confirms its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next event :

July 15, 2024 – H1 2024 revenue

July 24 to 27, 2024 – SILACO Congress in Mexico

1 Press release of June 10, 2024

