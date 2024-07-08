8th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|5th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|14183
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|613
|Highest price per share (pence):
|633
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|623.1316
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|623.1316
|14,183
|613.00
|633.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|05 July 2024 08:10:00
|135
|629.00
|XLON
|00285507504TRLO1
|05 July 2024 08:33:59
|73
|632.00
|XLON
|00285517972TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|456
|633.00
|XLON
|00285540835TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|137
|629.00
|XLON
|00285540836TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|137
|629.00
|XLON
|00285540837TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|650
|632.00
|XLON
|00285540838TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|37
|632.00
|XLON
|00285540839TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|166
|632.00
|XLON
|00285540840TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|110
|633.00
|XLON
|00285540841TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:24:27
|44
|633.00
|XLON
|00285540842TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:28:31
|89
|628.00
|XLON
|00285543513TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:28:31
|47
|628.00
|XLON
|00285543514TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:30:11
|107
|627.00
|XLON
|00285544565TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:30:11
|26
|627.00
|XLON
|00285544566TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:34:35
|12
|625.00
|XLON
|00285546684TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:34:35
|121
|625.00
|XLON
|00285546685TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:59:53
|85
|623.00
|XLON
|00285561672TRLO1
|05 July 2024 09:59:53
|53
|623.00
|XLON
|00285561673TRLO1
|05 July 2024 10:06:02
|126
|625.00
|XLON
|00285565032TRLO1
|05 July 2024 10:21:05
|12
|623.00
|XLON
|00285576860TRLO1
|05 July 2024 11:02:01
|112
|621.00
|XLON
|00285620417TRLO1
|05 July 2024 11:39:06
|132
|622.00
|XLON
|00285621288TRLO1
|05 July 2024 12:06:56
|10,000
|622.00
|XLON
|00285622016TRLO1
|05 July 2024 12:42:48
|132
|622.00
|XLON
|00285623821TRLO1
|05 July 2024 13:29:51
|63
|621.00
|XLON
|00285625439TRLO1
|05 July 2024 13:29:51
|48
|621.00
|XLON
|00285625440TRLO1
|05 July 2024 13:32:15
|138
|619.00
|XLON
|00285625698TRLO1
|05 July 2024 14:14:54
|22
|621.00
|XLON
|00285627772TRLO1
|05 July 2024 14:26:29
|138
|623.00
|XLON
|00285628446TRLO1
|05 July 2024 14:50:00
|71
|621.00
|XLON
|00285630642TRLO1
|05 July 2024 14:50:00
|56
|621.00
|XLON
|00285630643TRLO1
|05 July 2024 15:23:48
|66
|619.00
|XLON
|00285633482TRLO1
|05 July 2024 15:23:48
|19
|619.00
|XLON
|00285633483TRLO1
|05 July 2024 15:23:48
|42
|619.00
|XLON
|00285633484TRLO1
|05 July 2024 15:23:48
|35
|617.00
|XLON
|00285633485TRLO1
|05 July 2024 15:34:23
|129
|615.00
|XLON
|00285634488TRLO1
|05 July 2024 15:59:55
|129
|614.00
|XLON
|00285636256TRLO1
|05 July 2024 16:08:46
|100
|613.00
|XLON
|00285636760TRLO1
|05 July 2024 16:22:10
|128
|613.00
|XLON
|00285638051TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970