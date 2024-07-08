Worldwide Markets Analysis for Cellulose Acetate Fibers, 2018-2030, by Product Type, Application, and Region - Mitsubishi Rayon, Celanese, Eastman, Solvay Acetow, and Daicel Dominate the Industry

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellulose acetate fiber market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable textiles, increasing emphasis on sustainability in the textile industry, and expanding trends in fashion and apparel influence.

The future of the global cellulose acetate fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the textile fiber, photographic film, sheet casting, and tape & label markets.

This study includes a forecast for the global cellulose acetate fiber by product type, application, and region.



Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Acetate Filter Tow Fiber

Acetate Textile Filament Fiber

Others

Acetate filter tow fiber is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread applications in air and water filtration systems, industrial textiles, and medical textiles.

Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Textile Fibers

Photographic Film

Sheet Castings

Tapes & Labels

Others

Within this market, textile fiber is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to existence of major customer base and rising demand for cellulose acetate fiber from textile and wood industry of the region.



Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Cellulose acetate fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Cellulose acetate fiber market size by product type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Cellulose acetate fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the cellulose acetate fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the cellulose acetate fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Product Type

3.4: Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Application

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market

4.3: European Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market

4.4: APAC Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market

4.5: RoW Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Cellulose Acetate Fiber Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Mitsubishi Rayon

7.2: Celanese

7.3: Eastman

7.4: Solvay Acetow

7.5: Daicel

