Lyocell Fiber Market Report: Worldwide Trends, Forecasts, and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Lenzing, Aditya Birla Management, Nien Foun Fiber, CHONBANG, and Weiqiao Textile Among Others

The future of the global lyocell fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the medical & hygiene, apparel, automotive filters, and home textile markets.

The global lyocell fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textiles, growing awareness of the health benefits of lyocell fiber, and increasing demand for performance textiles.



This study includes a forecast for the global lyocell fiber by type, application, and region.



Lyocell Fiber Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Staple Fibers

Cross-Linked Fibers

Staple fibers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rise in demand for housing products is predicted to boost the demand for coats, blankets, rugs, and wrap threads.

Lyocell Fiber Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Medical & Hygiene

Apparel

Automotive Filters

Home Textiles

Others

Lyocell Fiber Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, a growing middle class, and a growing emphasis on sustainability in the region.

Features of the Global Lyocell Fiber Market

Market Size Estimates: Lyocell fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Lyocell fiber market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Lyocell fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the lyocell fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the lyocell fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Lyocell Fiber Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Lyocell Fiber Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Lyocell Fiber Market by Type

3.4: Global Lyocell Fiber Market by Application

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Lyocell Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American Lyocell Fiber Market

4.3: European Lyocell Fiber Market

4.4: APAC Lyocell Fiber Market

4.5: RoW Lyocell Fiber Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Lyocell Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Lenzing

7.2: Aditya Birla Management Corporation

7.3: Nien Foun Fiber

7.4: CHONBANG

7.5: Weiqiao Textile

7.6: Acelon Chemicals & Fiber

7.7: Smartfiber

