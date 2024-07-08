Low Melting Fibers Market Analysis and Outlook 2024-2030: Mattress Applications to Dominate the $2.6 Billion Industry

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Melting Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global low melting fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the mattress, bedding, padding, and car molding applications.

The global low melting fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials in textile and apparel industries, rising demand for specialty mattresses, and expanding popularity of non-woven fabrics.



This study includes a forecast for the global low melting fiber by type, application, and region.



Low Melting Fiber Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Melting Point <=130

Melting Point >130

Melting point <=130 will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to its various features, such as superior resilience, improved mixing properties, and bonding.

Low Melting Fiber Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Mattress

Bedding

Padding

Car Molding

Others

Within this market, mattress will remain the largest segment due to its rising demand from institutional and commercial sectors, such as the corporate, educational, and medical sectors, as well as from households.

Low Melting Fiber Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significant demand for low melting fiber from the textile and automotive industries of the region.

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Low melting fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Low melting fiber market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Low melting fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the low melting fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the low melting fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Low Melting Fiber Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Low Melting Fiber Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Low Melting Fiber Market by Type

3.4: Global Low Melting Fiber Market by Application

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Low Melting Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American Low Melting Fiber Market

4.3: European Low Melting Fiber Market

4.4: APAC Low Melting Fiber Market

4.5: RoW Low Melting Fiber Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Melting Fiber Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Melting Fiber Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Low Melting Fiber Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Low Melting Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Low Melting Fiber Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Low Melting Fiber Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Huvis

7.2: TORAY CHEMICAL

7.3: Taekwang Industrial

7.4: NINGBO DAFA CHEMICAL FIBER

7.5: Yangzhou Tianfulong

7.6: NAN YA PLASTICS

7.7: Hickory Springs

