Global Hologram Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2028 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Leia, RealView Imaging, and Holoxica Among Others - Industry to Grow by $13.3 Billion at a CAGR of 21.77%

The global hologram market is forecast to grow by USD 13.33 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.77% during the forecast period.

This report on the hologram market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by widening applications of holographic technology, advantages of digital holography, and increased need for security.

This study identifies the emergence of 3D holograms as one of the prime reasons driving the hologram market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing impact on the retail sector and increased research and development spending will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The hologram market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Reflection holograms

Transmission holograms

Hybrid holograms

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hologram market vendors.

Also, the hologram market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Eon Reality Inc.

EchoPixel Inc.

FoVI3D

Geola Digital uab

Holmarc Opto Mechatronics Ltd.

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Holoxica Ltd.

Kino mo Ltd.

Leia Inc.

Lyncee Tec SA

Mach7 Technologies Ltd.

MDH Hologram

Nanolive SA

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB

Realfiction ApS

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Toppan Inc.

vision optics GmbH

VNTANA Inc.

zSpace Inc.

