Assessment of the Electric Lawn Mower Industry, 2024-2028 - Global and Regional Revenue Projections for Cordless and Corded Electric Lawn Mowers for both Commercial and Residential End-users

The electric lawn mower market is forecast to grow by USD 3.6 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period.

This report on the electric lawn mower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing number of product launches, presence of government initiatives that promote gardening, and increasing gardening and landscaping activities.

This study identifies the automation in lawn care as one of the prime reasons driving the electric lawn mower market growth during the next few years. Also, growing technological advances and increasing strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The electric lawn mower market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Commercial

Residential

By Type

Cordless electric lawn mower

Corded electric lawn mower

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric lawn mower market vendors.

Also, the electric lawn mower market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

AriensCo

Briggs and Stratton LLC

D&D Motor Systems Inc.

Deere and Co.

EGO POWER

Emak S.p.A.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Greenworks Tools

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sharpex Engineering Works

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

STIGA S.p.A.

The Great States Corp.

The Toro Co.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Unison Engg. Industries

