Library Management Software Industry Report 2024-2028: Global and Regional Market Size and Share Forecasts for School Libraries, Public Libraries, Academic Libraries, and Other End-users

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Library Management Software Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global library management software market is forecast to grow by USD 682.8 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rise in demand for library management software from APAC, the growing need for library management software in K-12 schools in the US, and the increase in technological advancements and M&A in the library services and automation market.

The study identifies the increase in the use of open-source library management software as one of the prime reasons driving the library management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in platform support for library management software and the evolution of digital newspapers and magazines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The library management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By End-user

School library

Public library

Academic library

Others

By Region

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading library management software market vendors.

Also, the library management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AmpleTrails

Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Axiell Group

Civica UK Ltd.

Clarivate PLC

CodeAchi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CR2 Technologies Ltd.

Gayatri Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

ICV Partners LLC

Insignia Software

Libero Systems Pty Ltd.

Library Resource Management Systems Inc.

LibraryWorld Inc.

Mastersoft ERP Solutions Pvt. ltd.

Media Flex Inc.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

PrimaSoft PC Inc.

Progressive Technology Federal Systems Inc.

Soutron Global Inc.

Tech Receptives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6mc4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.