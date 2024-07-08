July 8th 2024



Photocat A/S Announces New Distribution Agreement with Nordagent Oy based in Finland on the suite of de-icing and dust-suppression CMA products

Roskilde, Denmark. July 8, 2024 – Photocat A/S (Nasdaq First North: PCAT), a leading innovator in photocatalytic and air quality improving technologies, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Nordagent Oy in Finland covering the suite of CMA products for de-icing and dust-suppression purposes, a significant step towards expanding its market reach and driving sustainable growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nordagent Oy will distribute Photocat’s advanced CMA products in especially Finland, however, with potential sales to other Nordic Countries. This partnership aims to leverage Nordagent Oy's extensive network and expertise to enhance the availability and adoption of Photocat's environmentally friendly solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Nordagent Oy to bring our innovative CMA suite of products to a broader market," said Jesper Elsgaard, CBO of Photocat A/S. "This agreement aligns with our strategic goals to expand our geographical and partnership footprint and drive growth by collaborating with key industry players. We believe that this partnership will not only enhance our market presence but also drive significant value for our stakeholders by providing access to innovative, sustainable solutions".

Nordagent Oy shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation, making them an ideal partner for us," added Henrik Jensen CTO of Photocat A/S. "We look forward to a successful collaboration that will benefit both companies and our customers”.

“This agreement with Photocat A/S enforces Nordagent Oy’s product portfolio in environmental technology and gives us even more chances to make more good for the environment and for the ecosystem” states Mika Rantanen CEO of Nordagent Oy. “We are now able to offer better alternatives for example within road maintenance work due to chemicals, which have Nordic Swan label and save nature compared to present alternatives in Finland”.

Key Points of the Agreement:

Exclusive Distribution Rights Secured: Nordagent is granted exclusive rights to distribute Photocat's innovative CMA products across Finland.





Comprehensive Support and Training: The agreement encompasses extensive product training, robust marketing support, and coordinated joint promotional activities.





Strategic Collaboration for Success: Both companies will work in close partnership to ensure the seamless implementation and effective execution of the distribution strategy.





Photocat A/S looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Mika Rantanen and his team at Nordagent Oy and the positive impact it will have on the environment and communities served.

Importantly, this Distribution Agreement with Nordagent Oy will not influence the expectations for the financial performance of 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Elsgaard

Chief Business Officer

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 5121 7651

e-mail: jes@photocat.net

About Photocat A/S:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world as well as technologies within de-icing and dust-suppression technologies (CMA). With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB.

About Nordagent Oy:

Nordagent Oy plays an active role of environment technology with a strong presence in Finland and northern part of Sweden and Norway. The company is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Nordagent Oy has already a green footprint on dust control devices and smell control devices and chemicals. The new products of Photocat A/S increases Nordagent Oy’s possibilities to influence chosen solutions leading to an even cleaner and healthier environment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such statements. Photocat A/S undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

