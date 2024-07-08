Coal Logistics Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $49.3 Billion by 2030 from $41.7 Billion in 2023 - Automation and Digitalization Expand Addressable Market Opportunities

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coal Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Coal Logistics was valued at an estimated US$41.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$49.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the coal logistics market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increased industrialization, and rising energy demand in developing countries. Innovations in transport technologies, such as automated guided vehicles and improved bulk handling systems, have significantly increased the efficiency and reliability of coal transport.



The expansion of the global industrial base, particularly in Asia, has led to a surge in demand for coal, necessitating more robust and scalable logistics solutions. Additionally, the growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints has spurred investments in cleaner, more efficient coal transport methods, such as electrified rail systems and LNG-powered ships.



Consumer behavior is also shifting, with a growing preference for reliable energy sources that can meet the increasing power demands of urbanizing populations. As countries continue to invest in infrastructure to support economic growth, the logistics sector is expected to adapt and evolve, ensuring that coal remains a viable and accessible energy source amidst the global energy transition.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electricity End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$25.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Steel End-Use segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $9.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Global Coal Trade Routes Propels Market Growth

Automation and Digitalization in Coal Transportation Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements Propel Growth in Coal Logistics Market

Improved Rail Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case for Efficient Coal Logistics

Impact of Big Data Analytics on Coal Supply Chain Optimization

Rising Demand for Coal in Emerging Markets Spurs Growth in Logistics

Advancements in Port Handling Equipment Drive Adoption of Modern Coal Logistics Solutions

Here`s How Blockchain Technology is Transforming Coal Logistics and Transparency

Integration of IoT in Coal Transportation Strengthens Market Position

Improved Efficiency in Coal Loading and Unloading Accelerates Market Growth

Growing Use of Advanced Fleet Management Systems Spurs Growth in Coal Transportation

Increasing Focus on Worker Safety and Health Generates Demand for Advanced Logistics Solutions

Advancements in Shipping Technologies Propel Growth in International Coal Trade

Role of AI and Machine Learning in Predictive Maintenance for Coal Logistics

Increasing Global Energy Demand Accelerates Need for Efficient Coal Supply Chains

Advancements in Coal Storage Solutions Generate Market Opportunities

Here`s How Enhanced Real-Time Tracking Systems Improve Coal Logistics Efficiency

Expansion of Mining Activities in Key Regions Spurs Demand for Coal Logistics Services

Increasing Adoption of Green Logistics Practices Generates Opportunities in Coal Transportation

Impact of Geopolitical Factors on Coal Logistics and Trade Dynamics

