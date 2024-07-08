Futu Announces Uplift of Type 1 License to Include Virtual Asset Dealing Service

HONG KONG, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited (“Futu Securities”), has upgraded its Type 1 license to include virtual asset dealing service by Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This upgrade will enable Futu Securities to provide virtual asset dealing services to both retail and professional investors in Hong Kong.



