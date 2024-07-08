Thailand Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Samsung, Dyson, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Haier, LG Electronics and IQ Air

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Air Treatment Systems Market: Thailand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement for the Thai market. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Thailand:

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Company Coverage:

Amway

Blueair

Dyson

Helen of Troy Limited

Hitachi Corporation

IQ Air

Koninklijke Philips

LG Electronics

Newell Brands

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

The 3M Company

Toshiba Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Definitions

IV. Country profile, Thailand

V. Executive summary: Major data points

Competitive factors

Consumer behavior

VI. Recent developments

VII. Market drivers/impact

VIII. Market restraints/impact

IX. Market trends

Product features & claims- Overview

Competitive landscape

Social commerce

Dyson- Customer support

Samsung- Market penetration through smart homes and cross-selling

Samsung- Brand community building

Xiaomi- Strengthening smart homes ecosystem

Panasonic- Virtual showroom

Haier- Branding

LG- Ethical branding

Discounts

Target users

Product features

Product claims

Smart products

New products

Warranty and after sales

Certifications

Pricing trends

IX. Market data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030

Revenue forecast, air treatment systems, 2023-2030

Market share, by revenues, air treatment systems, 2023

Revenue forecast, replacement filters, 2023-2030

Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023

End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023

Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

Major cities, market share by revenues for systems, 2023

