Thailand Air Treatment Systems Market Report 2024, Featuring Samsung, Dyson, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Haier, LG Electronics and IQ Air

This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement for the Thai market. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Thailand:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, and Revenue Forecast (2023 - 2030) for the Filter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)
- Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
Company Coverage:
- Amway
- Blueair
- Dyson
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Hitachi Corporation
- IQ Air
- Koninklijke Philips
- LG Electronics
- Newell Brands
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Sharp Corporation
- The 3M Company
- Toshiba Corporation
- Xiaomi Corporation
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizers
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research scope
II. Methodology
III. Definitions
IV. Country profile, Thailand
V. Executive summary: Major data points
- Competitive factors
- Consumer behavior
VI. Recent developments
VII. Market drivers/impact
VIII. Market restraints/impact
IX. Market trends
- Product features & claims- Overview
- Competitive landscape
- Social commerce
- Dyson- Customer support
- Samsung- Market penetration through smart homes and cross-selling
- Samsung- Brand community building
- Xiaomi- Strengthening smart homes ecosystem
- Panasonic- Virtual showroom
- Haier- Branding
- LG- Ethical branding
- Discounts
- Target users
- Product features
- Product claims
- Smart products
- New products
- Warranty and after sales
- Certifications
- Pricing trends
IX. Market data
- Revenue forecast, total market, 2023-2030
- Revenue forecast, air treatment systems, 2023-2030
- Market share, by revenues, air treatment systems, 2023
- Revenue forecast, replacement filters, 2023-2030
- Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2023
- Distribution trends, by revenues for systems, 2023
- End user application, by revenues for systems, 2023
- Coverage area, market share by revenues for systems, 2023
- Major cities, market share by revenues for systems, 2023
