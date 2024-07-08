Grupo Financiero Banorte Digital Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grupo Financiero Banorte - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNorte) is a financial services group, which offers a range of banking and related financial solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking, brokerage, retirement and insurance solutions, asset management, and other solutions. The product portfolio includes savings, checking and payroll accounts; mortgage; debit and credit card; personal and auto credit; term investment funds; short-and long-term credit; and investment products. GFNorte offers insurance coverage for risks including life, home, car, integral protection, personal accident, business damage. It also offers services such as treasury, leasing, factoring, foreign exchange, asset management, foreign trade, payroll, remittance, estate planning, collection, trust, financing, international banking, internet banking, and mobile banking.



In 2018, Banorte launched Cells - a group of multi-disciplinary teams developing initiatives that focus on enhancing customer experiences. Through this initiative, Banorte evaluates and prioritizes initiatives across digital banking and self-service channels, providing customers with the highest impact omnichannel experiences.



In May 2021, Banorte, Monterrey Digital Hub, and the UK's Department of International Trade collaborated to develop the ScaleUp Bridge program. With this program, the company aims to support British fintech's with specialized advice and mentoring and then connect them to Mexico's digital entrepreneurship ecosystem. The program provides opportunities for fintech companies to develop innovative solutions and services and promote growth in the areas of payments and remittances, identity and fraud, credit scoring, crowdfunding, and corporate financial management.



Scope

Banorte leverages its proprietary payment engine to process its transactions. It applies biometric verification technologies to offer secure banking services to its customers. Through its Office of the General Director of Innovation, Banorte has forged strategic alliances with startup accelerators and companies to gain access to the global fintech ecosystem and explore potential disruptive technologies. Banorte has joined blockchain consortiums to explore the use of blockchain technology to offer innovative services to customers.

Banorte is strengthening its cybersecurity by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to monitor fraudulent activities across ecommerce businesses and combat money laundering. It has created a cyber crisis management structure with a specialized team of experts. It has also strengthened its collaborations with financial institutions to create a cyber intelligence work group to share information on cybernetic threats and implement critical cybersecurity incident response and recovery plans.

Open banking has been an integral part of Banorte's digital transformation journey, and the bank is leveraging APIs to offer a suite of products and services for third parties to integrate into their mobile apps and websites. Banorte has embarked on an open banking service model to allow non-banking third parties access to the financial data of its customers. The strategy will allow Banorte to optimize banking operations by streamlining processes and exploring new avenues in the digital banking space.

