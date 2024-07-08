Global eDiscovery Software Market Study, 2024-2028, Featuring Strategic Profiles of Relativity Global, FTI Consulting, Exterro, and ~22 Other Companies

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eDiscovery Software Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eDiscovery software market is forecasted to grow by USD 13.57 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising volume of electronic data, the need to establish regulatory compliances, and mobile and application flexibility.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the automation and processing of social media data and collaboration tools as one of the prime reasons driving the eDiscovery software market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for dynamic document solutions and outsourcing of eDiscovery software among organizations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The eDiscovery software market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Off-premises

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eDiscovery software market vendors.

Also, the eDiscovery software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alphabet Inc.

CloudNine

Commvault Systems Inc.

Conduent Inc.

CS Disco Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Epiq Systems Inc.

Everlaw Inc.

Exterro Inc.

FTI Consulting Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Ipro Tech LLC

KLDiscovery Inc.

Logik Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuix Pty Ltd.

OpenText Corp.

Relativity Global LLC

Veritas Technologies LLC

Xerox Holdings Corp.

