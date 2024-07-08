Dundee Precious Metals Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Production Results and Timing of Second Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced preliminary production results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

“We continue to deliver strong, consistent results from our operations, with gold and copper production increasing in the second quarter as planned,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With both mines on track to achieve our 2024 guidance targets, we are well-positioned to continue our strong operating track record.”

Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the second quarter and first half of 2024 are provided in the table below:

Ore

processed Metals contained in concentrate

produced

Payable metals in concentrate

sold

(Kt) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Q2 2024 Chelopech 559.0 43.7 7.9 37.8 6.4 Ada Tepe 196.5 23.9 – 23.0 – Consolidated 755.5 67.6 7.9 60.8 6.4 YTD 2024 Chelopech 1,080.1 81.2 14.6 67.4 11.9 Ada Tepe 376.6 49.1 – 48.6 – Consolidated 1,456.7 130.3 14.6 116.0 11.9 2024 full-year

guidance(1) Chelopech 2,090 – 2,200 155 – 175 29 – 34 130 – 145 23 – 27 Ada Tepe 710 – 800 90 – 110 – 80 – 100 – Consolidated 2,800 – 3,00 245 – 285 29 – 34 210 – 245 23 – 27 (1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, issued on May 7, 2024, and available at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.dundeeprecious.com .

Operational Highlights

Chelopech produced approximately 43.7 thousand ounces of gold and 7.9 million pounds of copper in the second quarter. Gold production was slightly higher than expected as a result of better recoveries, while copper production was slightly below plan due to lower-than-expected copper grades. As per the mine plan, the Company continues to expect higher grades over the balance of the year, and Chelopech is on-track to achieve its 2024 guidance targets for gold and copper production.

Ada Tepe produced 23.9 thousand ounces of gold in the second quarter, in-line with expectations.

Discontinued Operations

In March 2024, DPM announced that it had entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Sinomine Resource Group Co. Ltd. for the sale of its interest in the Tsumeb smelter in Namibia. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Tsumeb smelter processed approximately 52.9 thousand tonnes of complex concentrate.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

DPM continues to return capital to shareholders through a sustainable quarterly dividend and share repurchases under its normal course issue bid.

During the second quarter, DPM repurchased 2,074,200 common shares at an average price of US$7.96 (Cdn$10.90) per share for a total of approximately US$16.5 million. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased approximately 2,327,011 common shares at an average price of US$7.90 (Cdn$10.80) per share for a total of approximately US$18.4 million.

As previously announced in May 2024, DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.04 per share on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2024.

Timing of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

The Company plans to release its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The news release, MD&A and condensed interim consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com .

On Friday, August 2, 2024, at 9 AM EDT, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate via conference call, register in advance at the link in the following table to receive the dial-in information as well as a personalized PIN code to access the call.

Conference call date

and time Friday, August 2, 2024

9AM EDT Call registration https://register.vevent.com/register/BI402a5a6075e34d7fb9d6c79f79329cd9 Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/osjb3oe7 Replay Archive will be available on www.dundeeprecious.com

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia and Ecuador. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

David Rae

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 365-5092

drae@dundeeprecious.com Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dundeeprecious.com

