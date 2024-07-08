Olink Announces Receipt of CMA Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by Thermo Fisher

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the “CMA”) has unconditionally approved the previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”) by Orion Acquisition AB (the “Buyer”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) (“Thermo Fisher” or “Parent”), for all outstanding Common Shares and American Depositary Shares (together, the “Shares”) of Olink for $26.00 per Share.

The Offer is being made pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 17, 2023, by and between Thermo Fisher and Olink. As a result of the CMA approval, Olink and Thermo Fisher expect to complete the Offer promptly following the expiration of the Offer at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on July 9, 2024 (“Expiration Time”).

Completion of the Offer remains subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated October 31, 2023 (together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the “Offer to Purchase”), including that Buyer holds Common Shares and American Depositary Shares that represent at least one Common Share more than 90% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares immediately prior to the Expiration Time (excluding Common Shares held in treasury or by subsidiaries of Olink).

About Olink



Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

