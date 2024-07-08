Cultural Tourism Industry Set to Grow by $6.67 Billion, at a CAGR of 17.32% - Global Market Analysis and Trends (2024-2028) for Cultural Eco-Tourism, Indigenous Cultural Tourism, and Socio-Cultural Tourism

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cultural Tourism Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cultural tourism market is forecast to grow by USD 6.67 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing instances of stress-related cases, increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyle, and growing contribution of cultural tourism toward GDP and employment.

The study identifies the increasing demand for AR and VR technology in cultural tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the cultural tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in disposable income increasing spending power of consumers and government initiatives toward promoting cultural tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The cultural tourism market is segmented as below:

By Type

Domestic cultural tourism

International cultural tourism

By Service

Cultural eco-tourism

Indigenous cultural tourism

Socio-cultural tourism

By Region

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cultural tourism market vendors.

Also, the cultural tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ACE Cultural Tours Ltd.

Aracari Travel

Envoy Tours

Exodus Travels Limited

G Adventures

Geographic Expeditions Inc.

Greaves Travel Ltd.

Indigenous Tourism BC

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Kudu Travel Ltd.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Martin Randall Travel Ltd.

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Tandem Travel

Tauck Inc.

Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC

Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd.

Wilderness Travel

Intrepid Group Pty. Ltd.

