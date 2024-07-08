Global Industrial HVAC Market Report 2024-2028: Growth Opportunities, Key Player Profiles, Regional Trends, and Revenue Forecasts for HVAC Equipment and Services in the Process and Discrete Industries

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial HVAC Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial HVAC market is forecast to grow by USD 7 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, the growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries, and stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments.

The study identifies the growing adoption of advance refrigerants in air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial HVAC market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on predictive maintenance and increasing use of renewable energy sources for HVAC systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The industrial HVAC market is segmented as below within the report:

By End-user

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

By Type

HVAC Equipment

HVAC Services

By Region

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial HVAC market vendors.

Also, the industrial HVAC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alfa Laval AB

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shield Air Solutions Inc.

Specific Systems LLC

Stryker Corp.

WHESCO Group Inc.

