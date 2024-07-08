Mdxhealth Appoints Sanford J. Siegel, M.D. to Board of Directors

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – July 8, 2024 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Sanford J. Siegel, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Siegel will be taking the seat of Lieve Verplancke M.D., who is stepping down from the Board of mdxhealth.

Dr. Siegel has more the 45 years of experience as a practicing urologist and over 35 years of executive leadership experience. Dr. Siegel currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of United Urology Group, having previously served as its Chief Executive Officer. United Urology Group, which was acquired by Audax in 2016, was formed under Dr. Siegel’s leadership and is one of the nation’s leading urology networks. Previously, Dr. Siegel served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Urology Associates, which he founded in 1999. Dr. Siegel is a founding member of the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA), which was formed in 2008. He was a board member of the Urology Care Foundation (UCF) from 2016 until 2023 and The Urology Times. As a recognized leader in the field of medicine, Dr. Siegel has been honored with official citations for outstanding commitment and leadership from both the Governor and the General Assembly of Maryland. Dr. Siegel earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed his specialty training in urology at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He has been certified by the American Board of Urology and as Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of mdxhealth, commented: “We are very happy and honored to welcome Dr. Sanford Siegel onto our Board of Directors. Dr. Siegel is an exceptionally accomplished individual who has achieved remarkable success as a leading urologist, entrepreneur, and public health advocate. As mdxhealth continues to grow, Dr. Siegel will provide us with invaluable insights and guidance on how best our leading menu of precision diagnostic solutions can be fully leveraged by urology practices to ensure patients receive the critical diagnostic information necessary for determining the most appropriate course of treatment.”

“I am pleased to join the mdxhealth Board of Directors, which is a company that is helping to shape the future of prostate cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Siegel. “As with most areas of cancer, the key to improving treatment outcomes is ensuring that patients have access to the most advanced diagnostics earlier in the course of their disease so that treatment options can be determined in a more timely and effective manner. As a practicing urologist who has treated thousands of patients with prostate cancer, I believe mdxhealth is well positioned to deliver this critically important technology to urologists, which should ultimately lead to improved patient care.”

Koen Hoffman, Chairman of mdxhealth, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Sandy Siegel and thank Lieve Verplancke for her valued service to mdxhealth. Over the years she has contributed to our progress with the utmost professionalism and expertise.”

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases.

