NewAmsterdam Pharma Completes Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 TANDEM Clinical Trial Evaluating Fixed-Dose Combination of Obicetrapib plus Ezetimibe in Patients with HeFH and/or ASCVD or ASCVD Risk Factors

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 TANDEM clinical trial evaluating the fixed-dose combination (“FDC”) of obicetrapib plus ezetimibe in adult patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (“HeFH”) and/or Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (“ASCVD”) or multiple risk factors for ASCVD, whose LDL-C is not adequately controlled despite being on maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapies.



“Completing enrollment of the pivotal Phase 3 TANDEM trial marks an important step in our mission of advancing obicetrapib through late-stage clinical development and brings us closer to delivering a simple and convenient once-daily tablet to the millions of people suffering from dyslipidemia,” said Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma. “With positive enrollment trends observed in four ongoing contemporaneous pivotal Phase 3 studies – BROOKLYN, BROADWAY, PREVAIL and TANDEM – we continue to be encouraged by physician and patient interest in our clinical trials, which we believe reflects growing awareness of our CETP inhibitor and its potential ability to address elevated LDL-C and improve health outcomes for millions of patients globally, if approved. We look forward to sharing topline data from the TANDEM study in the first quarter of 2025.”

The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 TANDEM clinical trial enrolled 407 patients with HeFH and/or ASCVD or ASCVD risk equivalents, who have a baseline LDL-C of at least 70 mg/dL. The primary objective of the placebo-controlled, double-blind, four-arm, randomized TANDEM trial is to evaluate the effect of 10 mg obicetrapib and 10 mg ezetimibe FDC on the change in LDL-C levels from baseline, compared to both ezetimibe 10 mg and obicetrapib 10 mg monotherapy and to placebo. Secondary objectives include evaluating the effect of the FDC on lipoprotein(a) (“Lp(a)”), apolipoprotein B (“ApoB”) and non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“non-HDL-C”). The trial will also evaluate the safety and tolerability profile of the FDC.

“Cardiovascular disease is one of the most impactful global health issues, and while statins and ezetimibe have become standard therapies for patients with elevated cholesterol at high cardiovascular risk, a significant proportion of these patients still struggle to achieve target LDL-C levels,” said Ashish Sarraju, M.D., Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic. “Based on clinical data generated to date, and a promising synergistic effect observed when combined with ezetimibe, obicetrapib has potential to play a critical role in the lipid-lowering and CVD treatment landscapes, if approved. I’m excited to partner with NewAmsterdam on the TANDEM trial and look forward to results early next year.”

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company is conducting two Phase 3 pivotal trials, BROADWAY and BROOKLYN, to evaluate obicetrapib as a monotherapy used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated lipid-lowering therapies to provide additional LDL-lowering for CVD patients and TANDEM, to evaluate obicetrapib and ezetimibe as a fixed-dose combination. The Company began enrolling patients in BROADWAY in January 2022, in BROOKLYN in July 2022, and in TANDEM in March 2024; completing enrollment of BROOKLYN in April 2023, BROADWAY in July 2023 and TANDEM in July 2024. The Company also commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of major adverse cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke and non-elective coronary revascularization. NewAmsterdam completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Company Contact

Media Contact

Investor Contact

