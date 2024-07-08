Enphase Energy Begins IQ8 Commercial Microinverter Shipments from Texas

FREMONT, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced initial shipments of IQ8™ Commercial Microinverters produced in the United States. The Inflation Reduction Act has enabled Enphase Energy to manufacture in the United States, supporting jobs and advancing the country's renewable energy economy.



The IQ8P-3P™ Commercial three-phase Microinverters are designed to support 208 V commercial installations for small- and medium-sized businesses. The Enphase solution simplifies the design and installation process, improves energy harvest with longer uptime, provides more granular monitoring compared to similar solutions, and offers industry-leading safety through its safer AC architecture. The IQ8P-3P Microinverters are compatible with a wide range of solar panels up to 640 W, supporting projects now and in the future. IQ8 Commercial Microinverters were originally launched in North America last year and manufactured outside the United States. The innovative design, high-quality manufacturing process and low failure rates allow Enphase to offer an industry-leading 25-year warranty on the microinverters.

"We're excited to build systems for our small commercial customers with Enphase’s commercial microinverters coming from U.S. manufacturing facilities," said Gailan Wensil-Strow, director of solar operations at American Design and Build LTD. "Not only does Enphase offer a high-quality solution, but our customers also love to know that they are supporting the American economy.”

“We already loved the Enphase commercial solution for its safety and reliability attributes,” said Tony Capucille, CEO of EightTwenty. “It's easy to set up, includes high-quality monitoring and ongoing support features, and is now being created right here in the United States. We’re proud to offer Enphase products.”

The commercial Enphase® Energy System™ also includes the new IQ® Gateway Commercial 2, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and maintenance simple for businesses, asset managers, and installers, including Fleet View for portfolio monitoring and management. Enphase Kiosk software publicly displays system performance in real-time, which allows users to showcase their on-site renewable energy generation. The microinverters also feature Enphase Burst Mode technology, allowing systems to start producing earlier and stop producing later in the day compared to other systems.

“Enphase's durable and high-performance energy systems offer project owners the opportunity to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels with American products,” said Jeremy Jones, managing partner at Prism Power. “We’re proud to offer IQ8 Commercial Microinverters to deliver optimal energy generation and system durability on our projects.”

“We are pleased to begin shipments of our IQ8 Commercial Microinverters from our contract manufacturing facility in Texas,” said Ron Swenson, senior vice president of operations at Enphase Energy. “Expanding our list of U.S.-supplied products has been a key objective, helping to ensure superior service with quicker delivery times for local customers in our top market.”

Distributors in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can order IQ8 Commercial Microinverters today. To celebrate the launch, Enphase is hosting an event at its Arlington, Texas manufacturing facility on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Enphase encourages any installers and distributors interested in learning more about its commercial solution to reserve a spot on the event website.

For more information about Enphase small commercial solar solutions, please visit the website. To learn more about Enphase manufacturing, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 75 million microinverters, and approximately 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8 and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; and the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in the United States. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com